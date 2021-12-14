The Boise girls basketball team used a fast start to dispatch Mountain View on Tuesday.
The Brave opened a 27-12 lead by halftime before finishing with a 51-31 win in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Ella Nelson led a balanced Boise (7-2, 5-2) attack, finishing with a team high 11 points. Ashley Banks and Avery Howell had six rebounds each.
Demi Thompson led Mountain View (7-2, 5-2) with 15 points.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 60, COMPASS CHARTER 17: The Trojans rolled to a Western Idaho Conference win.
All 11 Trojans scored. Olivia Irwin led with 16 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists and Karly Williams had 10 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 48, SKYVIEW 31: The Wolves led 26-8 at halftime in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Blake Kiesau led Timberline with 10 points and Stephen Henstrom had nine points and eight rebounds.
Sean Murphy led Skyview with 12 points.
OWYHEE 69, CAPITAL 30: The Storm handled the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
Sophomore Liam Campbell led Owyhee with 17 points, freshman Jackson Rasmussen had 15 and freshman Cameron Downie had 10.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 60, KUNA 38: The Mavericks were too much for the Kavemen in a 5A SIC game.
The Mavericks pulled away in the second half, 33-17.
Nate Ojukwu led Mountain View with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Zach Bennett, Blake Logsdon and Bayler Perrin each had 10 points.
Gavin Gordon led Kuna with 14 points and six rebounds.
MERIDIAN 62, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 44: The Warriors pulled away from the Grizzlies in a 5A SIC game.
Austin Ramos led Meridian with 21 points and Ladu Kaden had 11.
Teegan Sweeney led Rocky Mountain with 24 points.
BISHOP KELLY 74, RIDGEVUE 47: The Knights had no difficulty in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Aidan McGarvin led Bishop Kelly with 16 points and Hank Lodge had 12.
NAMPA 54, VALLIVUE 49: The Bulldogs held off the Falcons in a 4A SIC game.
Ashton Robinson led Nampa with 16 points, Daniel Almaraz had 12 and Trais Higgins added 11 for Nampa.
Jacob Martinez led Vallivue with 14 points and five assists.
MELBA 63, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 54: The Mustangs won the hard fought Western Idaho Conference game.
Joe Reiber led the Mustangs with 29 points, Cache Beus had 10 points, 16 rebounds and three assist and Braden Volkers had 13 points.
Simon de Jong led Nampa Christian with 13 points.
NEW PLYMOUTH 45, MARSING 38: The Pilgrims held off the Huskies in the WIC game.
Noel Quebrado led Marsing with 13 points and Alejandro Barrera had 10.
FRUITLAND 57, LA GRANDE (ORE.) 43: The visiting Grizzlies opened a 27-17 halftime lead in the nonleague win.
Nolan Bower led Fruitland with 18 points and four 3-pointers and Jacob Hamann had 15 points.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NORTHWEST NAZARENE 76, COLLEGE OF IDAHO 61: The Nighthawks (7-3) used a 22-0 run in the second quarter to erase a 22-13 Yotes led, and they pulled away at J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
Teagan Thurman led the Nighthawks with 17 points and 16 rebounds and Jordan Pinson had 15 points.
Sienna Riggle and Taryn Riley led the Yotes with 11 points each.