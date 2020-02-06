The Boise girls basketball team started off strong in the 5A District III Tournament on Thursday.
The Brave handled the Grizzlies 62-32.
Peyton McFarland led Boise (14-7) with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Boise advances to a semifinal game against top-seeded Mountain View to decide a state berth Saturday. Rocky Mountain (13-9) faces a loser-out game Saturday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 66, CENTENNIAL 52: The Mavericks handled the Patriots in a 5A District III Tournament game.
The Mavericks (19-2) take on Boise in a semifinal game that will decide a state berth Saturday. Centennial (4-19) plays in a loser-out game Saturday.
TIMBERLINE 40, BORAH 29: The No. 2-seeded Wolves (20-2) pulled away in the second half in a 5A District III Tournament game.
Emma Ellinghouse led Timberline with 17 points amd six rebounds and Audrey Taylor added 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Timberline meets Meridian in a semifinal game Saturday that will decide a state berth. Borah (6-16) plays in a loser-out game Saturday.
MERIDIAN 56, EAGLE 42: The Warriors (16-6) rallied to knock off the defending state champ Mustangs (12-10) in a 5A District III Tournament game.
Jaleesa Lawrence led Meridian with 21 points and five rebounds
Betsy King led Eagle with 14 points.
Meridian takes on Timberline in a semifinal game to decide a state berth Saturday. Eagle plays in a loser-out game Saturday.
CALDWELL 49, BISHOP KELLY 38: The Cougars (18-3, 14-2) downed the Knights (14-7, 11-5) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference finale.
Kat Vallejo led Caldwell with 15 points and Kaydence Moore added 10. Aaliyah Kennedy had nine rebounds.
EMMETT 57, RIDGEVUE 52, OT: The Huskies (8-13, 6-10) squeeked past the Warhawks (1-19, 1-15) in a 4A SIC finale.
Gemma LaVergne led Emmett with 18 points and 13 rebounds and Haylee Jewkes added 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Sarah Means led Ridgevue with 15 opints, eight rebounds and five assiss and Evony Castro added 12 points.
MIDDLETON 74, COLUMBIA 23: The Vikings (15-5, 15-1) defeated the Wildcats (4-16, 4-12) in a 4A SIC finale.
The Vikings made 13 3-pointers. Zoey Moore led with 15 points and five 3s.
NAMPA 38, KUNA 31: The Bulldogs (11-10, 8-8) held off the Kavemen (14-6, 10-6) in a 4A SIC finale.
Maddie Ehinger led Nampa with 13 points and Hanna Seabaugh added 12.
Miaja Mills led Kuna with 14 points and seven rebounds.
PAYETTE 51, HOMEDALE 38: The Pirates (9-13) cruised past the Trojans (1-20) in a 3A District III Tournament loser-out game.
NEW PLYMOUTH 57, MARSING 17: The Pilgrims (16-5) cruised past the Huskies (3-18) in a 2A District III Tournament game.
Emily Vanosdall led the Pilgrims with 10 points and five steals and Jessica Sevy had 10 rebounds and three steals.
New Plymouth advances to face Cole Valley Christian (17-4) on Saturday at Vallivue High School to decide a state berth.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 52, McCALL-DONNELLY 19: The Trojans eased by the Vandals in a 2A District III Tournament game.
Emme Taylor led the Trojans with 16 points and Ella deJong had 12.
Nampa Christian (13-8) meets top-seeded Melba (18-2) in a game to decide a state berth Saturday at Vallivue High School.
LIBERTY CHARTER 54, NORTH STAR CHARTER 27: The No. 2 seed Patriots led 21-13 at halftime and pulled away in the second half in a 1A Division I District III Tournament game.
Brooke Allen led the Patriots with 13 points and Madison Hodnett had 10 to go with nine rebounds.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 28, RIVERSTONE 19: The Grizzlies topped the Otters in a 1A Division I District III Tournament game.
Kylah Fillmore led the Grizzlies with 14 points and seven rebounds and Kylin Olsen had seven steals.
AMBROSE 46, NOTUS 44, OT: The Archers slipped past the Pirates in a 1A Division I District III Tournament game.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
BRONCOS OPEN WITH A WIN: Kelsey Lalor hit a homer in the second inning, powering Boise State to a 4-0 win over St. Mary's in a season opener at the NorCal Kickoff in Davis, California.
The game was scoreless when Lalor hit the homer in her first at bat. A newcomer from Red Deer, Alberta, Lalor's two-run homer sailed over the center field wall.
NNU DROPS OPENER AT TOURNEY: Northwest Nazarene lost 5-1 to Cal-State Dominguez Hills at the Dixie State Classic in St. George, Utah.
Madison Strickler hit a solo homer to lead NNU. The Nighthawks had nine hits but couldn't capitalize.