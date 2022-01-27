The Bishop Kelly boys basketball team downed Nampa 52-41 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game Thursday.
Blake Hawthorne led the Knights (11-4, 7-1) with 20 points and eight rebounds and Tommy Hunter had 12 points and four assists.
FRUITLAND 65, HOMEDALE 53, OT: The Grizzlies outscored the Trojans 16-4 in the decisive extra period in a Snake River Valley game.
Nolan Bower led Fruitland with 25 points and Eddie Rodriguez added 12.
Mason Strong led Homedale with 23 points and Trenton Fisher had 14.
COLE VALLEY 55, MARSING 22: The Chargers (11-4, 6-3) handled the Huskies in a Western Idaho Conference game.
MELBA 67, VISION CHARTER 35: The Mustangs (13-2, 8-1) cruised past the Golden Eagles in a WIC game.
Joe Reiber led Melba with 19 points and five rebounds and Braden Volkers had 11 points and four assists.
Heyden Pinkston led Vision Charter with 10 points.
NEW PLYMOUTH 47, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 44: The Pilgrims (10-6, 5-4) got past the Trojans (11-4, 6-3) in a WIC game.
Casey Arritola led the Pilgrims with 20 points including 11 in the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers to secure the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
EAGLE 46, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 42: The Mustangs broke away from a 23-all score at halftime to top the Grizzlies in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Paige Cofer led Eagle with 12 points and Sydney Beck added 10.
Marli Reed led Rocky Mountain with 21 points.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 51, CENTENNIAL 44: The Mavericks used a strong fourth quarter to hold off the Patriots in a 5A SIC game.
Demi Thompson led Mountain View with 25 points and four rebounds and Jada Ojukwu had 11 points and six rebounds.
Annie Stinar led Centennial with 17 points.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Dimick Wood struck out seven in five innings and Kirby Robertson drove in three runs in his College of Idaho debut as the Yotes defeated Embry-Riddle 7-4 in the 2022 baseball season opener at Gene Autry Park in Mesa, Arizona.
Wood allowed four hits in picking up the win. The senior got all the run support he needed in the first five innings.
Closer Erik Wisenor worked around a hit by pitch for a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.