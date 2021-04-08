Effective pitching combined with timely hitting propelled the Bishop Kelly baseball team Thursday.
The Knights topped Ridgevue 10-6 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Bishop Kelly made a 8-2 lead stand up. Caden Casagrande went 4 for 5 with two RBI and Ian George had two RBI.
Knights pitchers Balke Hawthorne and Parker Seehawer each had five strikeouts.
EMMETT 5, MIDDLETON 1: Ryan Brinkerhoff hit a homer, knocking in two runs to lead the Huskies (11-3, 5-1) past the Vikings (6-6, 3-2) in a 4A SIC game.
NAMPA 8, VALLIVUE 7: The Bulldogs scored a run in the bottom of the sixth and it proved enough in the 4A SIC game.
Dante Avjian went 3 for 4 with two RBI and Luke Riley had two hits and two RBI to lead Nampa.
Bodie Nitchals and Cody Doser each had two RBI to lead Vallivue.
COLUMBIA 9, CALDWELL 4: The Wildcats opened a 6-2 lead en route to the 4A SIC win.
T.T. Alveray had two RBI and Caden Campa and Isaiah Capetillo each had two hits to lead Columbia.
MELBA 14, VISION CHARTER 0, 5 INNINGS: The Mustangs jumped all over the Golden Eagles.
Four Melba pitchers combined for a one-hitter. Henry Clark led the offense, going 3 for 4 with a grand slam and seven RBI.
SOFTBALL
BISHOP KELLY 13, RIDGEVUE 3, 5 INNINGS: In a game between league unbeatens, the Knights (7-1, 6-0) pounded out 13 hits to top the Warhawks (13-3, 5-1) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
MIDDLETON 22, EMMETT 9, 5 INNINGS: The Vikings scored five runs in the top of the fifth to stop the 4A SIC game early.
The Vikings posted 16 hits.
VALLIVUE 19, NAMPA 7, 5 INNINGS: The Falcons put together 16 hits to end the 4A SIC game early.
Yazmin Garcia went 3 for 5 with five RBI to lead Vallivue.
Kylee Morgan led Nampa, knocking in four runs.
MELBA 15, FRUITLAND 3, 5 INNINGS: The Mustangs scored eight runs over the final two innings to end the nonleague game early.
Keylee Wilson had three RBI and Ashlie Shaffer hit a homer and knocked in three runs for Melba.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Northwest Nazarene posted its seventh straight win, topping Montana State-Billings 4-0 in Billings.
NNU is now 7-0-0, marking its best start in program history. The Nighthawks are ranked No. 13 in the nation.
Kailyn LaBrosse, Carolyn Moravec, McKenzie Buell and Makayla Roggow all scored.