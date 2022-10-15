The Bishop Kelly and Vallivue boys soccer teams had to go to penalty kicks to decide a 4A state tournament berth Saturday afternoon.
The Knights prevailed 3-0, advancing to state beginning Thursday in Post Falls.
The fourth time this season Bishop Kelly and Vallivue played to a scoreless draw in regulation. In the penalty kick shootout, Knights goalie Justin McGrew saved all three Vallivue attempts while Andrew Nguyen, Colton Crawford and Brendan Boyd all scored to send Bishop Kelly to state for a third straight year.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
BOISE STATE FALLS: UNLV swept visiting Boise State in three sets, 25-16, 25-18 and 25-12 in a Mountain West match.
The Broncos moved to 13-5 overall, 5-3 in conference.
NIGHTHAWKS WIN: Northwest Nazarene topped visiting Saint Martin's 25-23, 25-22, 25-14 in a GNAC match.
NNU improved to 14-5 and 7-4. Olivia Wright and Natalie Sullivan each had 11 kills to lead NNU.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NIGHTHAWKS WIN: It was business as usual for Northwest Nazarene as the Nighthawks shut out visiting Saint Martin's 2-0 in a GNAC match.
NNU improved to 10-1-3 and 8-0-2, running its unbeaten streak to 12 games and the shutout streak to eight matches.
Savanna Herz scored NNU's first goal. Just eight minutes later, Makayla Roggow scored.