Boise State banged out 15 hits to back a one-hit shutout by Hannah Bailey and the Broncos posted an 8-0 six-inning mercy-rule victory over visiting San Jose State on Friday.
Eliyah Flores paced the offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, including two of the Broncos’ four doubles. Bailey (11-3) recorded 14 outs on ground balls in notching her eighth complete game and fourth shutout of the season.
Boise State (29-10, 8-5 MW) scored in five of six innings and posted its eighth mercy-rule win in 2022.
The Broncos jumped on San Jose State (20-21, 6-10) starter Caroline Bowman (2-9) in the first inning when Flores doubled with one out and scored on a single by Kelsey Lalor.
In the second, Alison Seng led off with a double and scored on a one-out double off the wall in right field by Jalen Ervin. Flores plated Ervin with her second double in the game and the Broncos led 3-0.
Bella Rocco collected an RBI-single in the third and drove in the first of Boise State’s two runs in the fifth with another single. Alycia Flores added a pinch-hit RBI-single in the fifth to extend the lead to 6-0.
The Broncos put the finishing touch on the victory when Serena Huchingson delivered a two-out triple in the sixth and came home on a throwing error to end the game.
The series continues, Saturday at 4 p.m.
NIGHTHAWKS SWEPT: Northwest Nazarene fell 1-0 and 5-3 to Saint Martin’s in Lacey, Washington.
With the losses, the Nighthawks fall to 13-5 in the GNAC and 25-17 overall. NNU and Saint Martin’s entered the day tied atop the GNAC standings.
YOTES SWEPT: No. 10-ranked Southern Oregon swept No. 7-ranked College of Idaho 7-6 and 14-5 in a Cascade Conference doubleheader in Caldwell.
Despite a three-hit game by the Yotes’ Hattie Hruza, College of Idaho dropped the tight opener.
The losses dropped College of Idaho (35-10, 20-6) out of second and into a third-place tie with Southern Oregon (40-10, 20-6).
BASEBALL
NIGHTHAWKS DROP TWO: Western Oregon swept visiting Northwest Nazarene 3-0 and 2-0 to knock the Nighthawks out of first place in the GNAC.
NNU drops to 24-18 and 16-10.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
OWYHEE 14, CENTENNIAL 2, 5 INNINGS: The Storm put up seven run in the fourth inning for a run-rule victory in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
SoBella Malliarodakis went 4 for 4 with seven RBI including a homer to lead Owyhee (14-6, 8-4).
CAPITAL 11, MOUNTAIN VIEW 7: Penny-Lew Barnett struck out 13 to lead the Eagles (15-5, 8-3) past the Mavericks (12-7, 7-6) in a 5A SIC game.
The win vaulted Capital into first place in the River Division.
Barnett had a homer and four RBI.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 12, TIMBERLINE 2, 5 INNINGS: the Wolves (14-4, 10-3) scored five runs in the top of the fifth in the run-rule win over the Grizzlies in a 5A SIC game.
Kaylee Lewchenko went 2 for 4 with four RBI to lead Timberline.
SKYVIEW 9, EAGLE 3: Analisa Zamora went 2 for 3 with two RBI to lead the Hawks past the Mustangs in a 5A SIC game.
BOISE 11, MERIDIAN 3: Erika Gustafson went 3 for 4 to lead the Brave past the Warriors in a 5A SIC game.
Lilly Hopstad went 2 for 4 with two RBI for Boise.
KUNA 12, BORAH 5: Brylin Field went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBI to lead the Kavemen past the Lions in a 5A SIC game.
MELBA 11, VISION CHARTER 1, 5 INNINGS: Janey Phillips pitched a one-hitter, striking out seven to lead the Mustangs (11-6, 5-2) past the Golden Eagles in a Western Idaho Conference game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 12, COLE VALLEY 10: The Trojans fought off a rally to post the close win in a WIC game.
Harlee Ferdinand and Kailey Cagle each had three RBI to lead the Trojans.
NEW PLYMOUTH 26, MARSING 2, 5 INNINGS: Savannah Matthews and Abi Robinson each had four RBI to lead the Pilgrims (10-4, 6-0) past the Huskies in a WIC game.
BASEBALL
KUNA 9, BORAH 4: Nick Fontane a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Kavemen over the Lions in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Kason O’Neil went 3 for 3 with three RBI for Borah.