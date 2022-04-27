Subscribe
The Homedale softball team continues to soar.
The Trojans dispatched of McCall-Donnelly 21-0 in five innings in a run-rule shortened Snake River Valley game Wednesday.
Olivia Asumendi hit a grand slam, going 2 for 6 with six RBI. She also dominated on the pound, throwing a one-hitter and striking out 11.
Teammate Lilly Trescot went 2 for 2 with five RBI.
Homedale improved to 14-5 overall and 7-1 in league.
BORAH 3, CAPITAL 2: Megan Meracle scattered four hits and struck out 12 to lead the Lions to the win against the Eagles in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Kelli Kessel went 2 for 3 with two RBI for Capital.
OWYHEE 14, MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, 5 INNINGS: The Storm erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end their 5A SIC game early.
Brooklyn Schneidt, Rylie Haith and McKenna Schab each had three RBI for Owyhee (17-6, 11-4).
SKYVIEW 14, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 6: The Hawks (21-0, 15-0) remained undefeated in the win against the Grizzlies in a 5A SIC game.
Lily Justesen led Skyview, going 2 for 4 with three RBI.
TIMBERLINE 15, BOISE 1, 5 INNINGS: The Wolves scored seven runs in the first inning and cruised past the Brave in a 5A SIC game.
Amber Thornton went 3 for 4 with three RBI and allowed no hits with eight strikeouts in three innings.
EAGLE 20, MERIDIAN 4, 5 INNINGS: The Mustangs broke out the bats against the Warriors in a 5A SIC game.
Emry Woods went 3 for 3 with five RBI and Lizzy Tommasini hit a grand slam with five RBI to lead Eagle.
KUNA 12, CENTENNIAL 3: Alianna Giddings went 3 for 4 with two RBI to lead the Kavemen past the Patriots in a 5A SIC game.
BASEBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 5, SKYVIEW 4: The Grizzlies held off a Hawks rally in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Luke Hines went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead Rocky Mountain (19-4, 12-3). He also limited Skyview to two hits in four innings with eight strikeouts.
CENTENNIAL 14, KUNA 6: The Patriots were too much for the Kavemen in a 5A SIC game.
Colin McGerty led Centennial, going 3 for 4 with four RBI.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, OWYHEE 0: The Mavericks (17-3, 14-1) outlasted the Storm (13-8, 8-6) in a 5A SIC game.
