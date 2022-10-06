The shutout streak continued Thursday for the Boise State women’s soccer team.
The Broncos topped visiting Air Force 2-0 in a Mountain West match at Boas Soccer Complex.
For the second straight match, Kenzie MacMillan scored a goal in the first five minutes, this time a wonderful volley set up by a corner kick from Morgan Stone.
The Boise State (6-2-6, 2-0-3) defense allowed Air Force one shot in the half, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Early in the second half a shot by Stone was saved, but the ball fell to Jayla Land, who sent it home.
“We always have something else to learn,” BSU coach Jim Thomas said. “We’re always trying to get better at something, tweak something or add something.”
Boise State hasn’t allowed a goal in 665 minutes and 33 seconds, a program record. The Broncos are undefeated (5-0-5) in its last 10 matches.
NIGHTHAWKS WIN: Northwest Nazarene shut out Montana State Billings 2-0 in a GNAC match.
Ashley Parton scored both goals as NNU improved to 7-1-3, 5-0-2.
MEN’S SOCCER
NIGHTHAWKS PREVAIL: Northwest Nazarene topped Montana State Billings 2-0 in a GNAC match.
Jake Levine and Ethan Atterberry each scored for NNU.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER MIDDLETON 5, BORAH 1: The Vikings (7-6-2) eliminated the Lions in a 5A District III Tournament opener.
The Vikings scored four goals in the second half. They scored two goals in the opening five minutes of the second half.
Jessica Ramirez led with two goals and Crissy Lochhead, Grace Moore and Sidney Kim each scored.
Satori Zimmerman scored for Borah.
TIMBERLINE 3, CAPITAL 1: The Wolves (9-3-4) topped the Eagles in a 5A District III Tournament opener.
Laken Gallagher scored two goals and Ashlyn Sandow had the other for Timberline.
OWYHEE 8, NAMPA 0: The Storm (8-3-4) eliminated the Bulldogs in a 5A District III Tournament opener.
BOYS SOCCER
CALDWELL 11, EMMETT 1: The Cougars handled the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Sam Yeakley and Jose Cabezas each scored two goals.
BISHOP KELLY 3, SKYVIEW 0: The Knights (8-4-4, 7-2-3) shut out the Hawks in a 4A SIC match.
Andrew Nguyen scored twice and Colton Crawford scored on a penalty kick. Justin McGrew had six saves for the Knights.
VOLLEYBALL
OWYHEE 3, BORAH 2: The Storm held off the Lions 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 17-25, 15-11 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
EAGLE 3, MIDDLETON 1: The Mustangs (11-0) topped the Vikings 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 in a 5A SIC match.
Delaney Bub led Eagle with 24 killsand four aces and Rhys Layton had 34 assists.
RIDGEVUE 3, VALLIVUE 1: The Warhawks topped the Falcons in a 4A SIC match.
MARSING 3, NORTH STAR 0: The Huskies swept 25-22, 25-11, 25-21 in a Western Idaho Conference match.
LIBERTY CHARTER 3, VISION CHARTER 0: The Patriots swept 25-12, 25-13, 25-11.
Aubrey Moote led the Patriots with 10 assists and three aces and Brianna Gough added 10 aces.
FOOTBALL
CENTENNIAL 21, TIMBERLINE 13, OT: The Patriots (1-6, 1-3) outlasted the Wolves (0-7, 0-4) in overtime in a battle of winless 5A Southern Idaho Conference teams at Dona Larsen Park.