The Boise State football team had three players selected All-Mountain West First Team, the conference announced Tuesday.
Sophomore placekicker Jonah Dalmas, redshirt senior offensive lineman John Ojukwu and senior wide receiver Khalil Shakir each earned first team honors. In all, 13 Broncos earned all-conference accolades.
Dalmas has made a school-record 26 field goals, the second-most in MW history. He is the first Bronco placekicker to be named to the first team since Tyler Rausa in 2015. It marks the third straight year Boise State picked up at least one first-team honor on special teams. Dalmas was All-MW honorable mention last year.
Ojukwu earned his second all-conference award after receiving a second-team nod a year ago. He has started all 12 games at left tackle for the Broncos and has been called for just one penalty this season. Beginning in 2004, with the exception of the 2020 season shortened by COVID-19, Boise State has had at least one offensive lineman named first-team all-conference.
Shakir is a first-team honoree for the second consecutive season after being honorable mention in 2019. His 1,117 yards receiving rank third in the Mountain West and his 77 receptions are fourth. He is the second Bronco wide receiver to be named to the All-Mountain West First Team in consecutive seasons, joining Thomas Sperbeck (2015-16).
Redshirt junior punt returner Stefan Cobbs, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ben Dooley, redshirt junior defensive tackle Scott Matlock, junior safety JL Skinner and sixth-year offensive lineman Jake Stetz were named to the second team.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Octavius Evans, redshirt senior safety Tyreque Jones, fifth-year nickelback Kekaula Kaniho, redshirt senior linebacker Ezekiel Noa and fifth-year linebacker Riley Whimpey earned honorable mention.
Boise State is bowl eligible for the 24th-consecutive season and expects to be invited to a bowl game when selections are announced, Dec. 5.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 61, KUNA 45: The Mavericks got past the Kavemen in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Mavericks played without standout post Naya Ojukwu, who reportedly has been lost for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. This was first reported by ScorebookLive.
Demi Thompson led Mountain View with 16 points and five rebounds and Sierra Grizzle had 16 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRUITLAND 66, NAMPA 55: The Grizzlies pulled away from the Bulldogs in a season opener.
Nolan Bower led Fruitland with 21 points and nine rebounds, Jacob Hamann had 15 points and four 3-pointers and Eddie Rodriguez added 11 points.
Walker Peterson led Nampa with 17 points and Gabe Navarro had 14.
VICTORY CHARTER 74, HORSESHOE BEND 57: The Vipers cruised to the season-opening win.
Noah Palomares led Victory Charter with 21 points and five steals, Seth Fleshman had 16 points and eight rebounds and Jasper Luce had 14 points and seven rebounds.