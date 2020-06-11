Caldwell bull rider Brady Portenier has found some silver lining over not being able to compete on the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit the past few months.
For starters, the No. 8 cowboy in the PRCA's bull riding money leaders has been able to spend time at home, tending to his cows and horses during a time which he would be normally on the road.
That's not to say there aren't things he misses about competing.
“I've definitely been missing out on the traveling,” Portenier said. “This time of year we should be going everywhere, having late nights, good times and enjoying the nice weather. Being at home, it's a little bit of a different story. I'm definitely excited to get back on the road, but I have appreciated my time at home.”
As rodeos have started to pick back up following widespread cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic, local cowboys are starting to figure out a plan of getting back on the tour. For Portenier, who has competed in a few events on the PBR Tour in recent weeks, the plan of return to the PRCA is to join travel partners Roscoe Jarboe, of New Plymouth, and Dallee Mason, of Weiser during the week of the Fourth of July. They will hit Prescott, Arizona, for Prescott Frontier Days before taking a run through the Dakotas.
“We're just kind of going with the flow,” said Jarboe, who is ranked 29th in the bull riding standings. “There's not much we can do. Whatever is open, we're going to try and go to. We'll just try to make the most of it. I'm not sure what the (National Finals Rodeo) is looking like, if they'll have it, or not. We're just going to have to make the best of it and win what we can before the end of the year.”
The PRCA started allowing rodeos to operate toward the end of May, the first pro rodeos held since the coronavirus shut down much of the sports world in the middle of March. Over the past three weeks, rodeos have been held in Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Iowa.
In its return, the PRCA has instituted a comprehensive 20-page guideline on how rodeos can safely return. It includes mandatory health screenings for all contestants, stock contractors, contract personnel and rodeo committee members before they even enter the arena, requiring participants to wear masks when not competing and suggest enacting social distancing policies for participants and fans.
But even with these guidelines in place, more than 200 rodeos have been canceled, including the Snake River Stampede, which was supposed to take place in July at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The next currently scheduled rodeo in Idaho is the Preston Rodeo, which is scheduled to take place July 30-Aug. 1. The Caldwell Night Rodeo is still scheduled for Aug. 18-22.
“In a way it is disappointing, as far as some of the historical part of it and seeing the tradition go,” Portenier said. “It's sad to see all these rodeos having to take a year off. Financially, it's probably really hard on them. As far as the safety of people, I understand it has to be done for our sport to continue. If we have to sacrifice now to be able to keep going in the future, we have to do what we have to do.”
Jeff Flenniken, a team roper from Caldwell who is ranked No. 15 among headers, was a bit more critical on the PRCA's approach to rodeo cancellations.
Flenniken said that the PRCA is putting rodeos in a bind by enforcing these guidelines, as many of them are not able to financially limit fans and make the money they need to to hold their events.
"Like Nampa for instance, they're giving them all these rules and guidelines they have to go by, even though they know the rodeo can't afford to do that,” Flenniken said. “They can't have the rodeo and follow a (20)-page rule book on what they can and can't do. I know the PRCA has to take care of themselves, too, but it feels like they just froze everything. The committees that wanted to have their rodeo, they couldn't follow that many rules. Really, the PRCA just doesn't want to get sued.”
The Idaho Press reached out to the PRCA for comment on Flenniken's statement and received a statement from the organization.
“We appreciate the frustration driven by the impact COVID-19 has had on our daily lives and livelihoods,” the statement read. “The PRCA 'guidelines' have allowed us to be one of the first professional sports to restart and are intended to be implemented in partnership with local/state health authorities and the committees. It has been one of the tools that have given health department officials confidence that we can safely host ProRodeo and will be respectful of their individual requirements.”
Flenniken will reunite with his roping partner, Tyler Worley, on June 21 at the Bob Feist Invitational, a major roping event which was moved to Guthrie, Oklahoma, from Reno. The BFI was scheduled to run in conjunction with the Reno Rodeo, which was canceled this year. Following that, the team will head to Prescott Frontier Days before making their own July 4 run through the Dakotas.
In the meantime, Flenniken said he has been competing in smaller roping events. Cowboys from Idaho, Oregon and Washington compete for a small pool at these roping events. For these events, he's been riding with Jake Miner, who recently moved to the area from Ellensburg, Washington.
“We've been doing pretty good at those, but it's been a little tough not being able to go rodeo and make a living,” Flenniken said. “I've been helping my grandpa a lot on his ranch, and staying busy still.”
Helping his grandfather on his ranch, where Flenniken has his own cows, helps Flenniken recoup some of his losses from not being on tour. Likewise, Portenier said he's been able to put in hours at his family's feed lot in Melba to make some money. He also said not being on the road has limited the amount of money he spends as well.
“It's a big change,” Portenier said. “Instead of winning 5-, 10-, 20-grand in a weekend, or month, you're looking at a typical wage. For guys that have house payments and things like that, they were expecting a certain amount of money to come in. For that to be cut off, it would be hard, I would imagine.”