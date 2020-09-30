Lizzie Dildine wants to prove that last year wasn't a fluke.
Rewind to the 5A state cross country championship meet a year ago and it was supposed to be a historical ceremony for heavily favored Lexy Halladay of Mountain View. She was trying to become the first Idaho girl to win four state titles.
When Halladay seized up and had her worst race ever, Dildine of Eagle stepped up with her best race ever, winning in a personal best time of 17 minutes, 42.2 seconds. It was the first time Dildine had beaten Halladay.
In a way, Halladay's misfortune may have overshadowed Dildine's euphoria. So it's understandable why the Eagle senior is on a mission this fall.
“This year, I'm trying to prove that I deserve to win the state championship,” Dildine said.
And if Dildine's victory last year proved that anything can happen, even in the sport of cross country, well you can believe Dildine isn't leaving anything to chance. The season is shaping up as highly competitive for the individual state title. A pair of Boise freshmen — Sammy Smith and Ali Bruce — are among a talented pack of contenders.
“It's definitely going to be a challenge,” Dildine said. “They're (Smith and Bruce) going to be a major competition for me and I'm excited for it.”
Because District III schools have scaled back their schedules due to COVID-19 concerns, Dildine won't face off with the Boise runners until the district meet.
Dildine has prepared diligently for her final season.
“I mostly just focused on my time and what my goals have been through my high school career,” she said about summer training. “Even without having a full season I can still hit those times.”
She wants to shave about 12 seconds off her personal best. And she wants to contend for state titles in the 800 and 1,600 meters in track.
Her dreams extend beyond what she can accomplish this year, though. She gave BYU an oral commitment in early September.
She will head to Provo, Utah, next fall and hopes to compete immediately for a spot on a team that took second in the nation last year. She'll be among some talented runners including a reunion with Halladay.
Whether Dildine could have beaten Halladay had she been at full strength is just a guess. But it doesn't matter to her coach.
“We'd love to know, right,” Eagle coach Greg Harm said. “That's one of the things that won't be resolved. Lizzie had a great day and she needed to have a great day. We went to state with a strategy to win and Lizzie just executed. A state champion is a state champion. Lizzie was ready to step up when it counted.”
While Dildine won't know how she stacks up with the best of her district until later this month, she's focused on being ready to do everything she can control.
“I'm just wanting to get a good time. That's motivating me to keep working hard,” she said.
Harm is confident Dildine will be prepared.
“She's in good form,” Harm said. “The field looks tough again. There's going to be a lot of quality girls, but Lizzie just has to be Lizzie.”
She was good enough last year, and she's out to confirm it again.