Ben Kohles and Chan Kim shot matching 9-under 62s on Friday in the second round of the Boise Open to take the lead into the weekend.

Kohles and Kim, who both shot 5-under 66 in Thursday’s first round, sit at 14-under after 36 holes, one stroke ahead of Carter Jenkins and Cristobal Del Solar.

