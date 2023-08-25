Ben Kohles and Chan Kim shot matching 9-under 62s on Friday in the second round of the Boise Open to take the lead into the weekend.
Kohles and Kim, who both shot 5-under 66 in Thursday’s first round, sit at 14-under after 36 holes, one stroke ahead of Carter Jenkins and Cristobal Del Solar.
Kohles, who entered the weekend leading the Korn Ferry Tour season standings and has already clinched his PGA Tour Card for the 2024 season, saw his day highlighted by a hole-in-one on the 222-yard eighth hole at Hillcrest Country Club. It was his eighth career hole-in-one.
“I had out 5-iron; was just going to land it, take my 20-footer up the hill, and I was like, 'It's not really going to get there.'" Kohles told PGATour.com. "I talked to my caddie Brian, decided to take a little bit off the 4 (-iron), and I was just aiming a little right of it. Pulled it a couple yards, and it was tracking the whole way. It rolled in like a putt; it was pretty sweet.”
It was the second eagle of the day, as he had another one on the par-5 second hole. He finished his day with birdies on each of the last four holes to take the lead into the clubhouse.
Kim, coming off his win at the Magnit Championship in New Jersey last weekend, caught up with Kohles in the afternoon, making nine birdies without a bogey. Kim ranked 16th in the Korn Ferry Standings coming into Boise and with a win, will clinch his PGA Tour Card for next season.
Kohles, meanwhile, already has two wins this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, picking up April wins in Chile and Alabama. Those were his first two professional wins since 2012. If Kohles gets a third win on the season, he will automatically get bumped up to the PGA Tour for the rest of the year and be able to compete there this fall.
The third round is Saturday at Hillcrest Country Club, with the final round taking place on Sunday.