BOISE — Kneeling in front of the scorer’s table, Melba’s Kendall Clark couldn’t help but sing along.
“Hey! Hey you,” the Melba cheerleading squad shouted Friday.
Waiting to get back into the game, Clark — the Mustangs’ sensational 5-10 senior — joined in during the fourth quarter of Melba’s 53-31 win over West Side.
“You’ve got to roll with the punches,” she and the cheerleaders said simultaneously. “Hey! Hey you. You’ve got to roll with the punches.”
In the 2A state semifinals, Melba rolled with the punches en route to a spot in the state title game.
After winning it all in 2020, Melba will look to win another state championship on Saturday against Soda Springs at 1:40 p.m. inside the Ford Idaho Center.
“Soda is really good,” said Dave Lenz, Melba’s seventh-year head coach. “To be honest, I think both us and Soda (Springs) knew this was what the matchup was going to be. We’d be lying if we didn’t say that.”
With a victory, Melba (25-0) would polish off an undefeated season.
“We really don’t talk about it. The girls are focused on tomorrow,” Lenz added. “If it happens, awesome. We’ll celebrate at that point.”
But let’s go back to Clark. She was a freshman on the 2020 team that finished the regular season undefeated before falling to Soda Springs in the state semis. She was a sophomore on the state championship team that was led by her sister, Kate.
When she was finally expected to really step up as a junior, she wasn’t herself. A torn meniscus from the previous track season kept her out of the first few games. Then she missed time in the winter with a bout of mono. She finally came back just before the district tournament, but she was nowhere near 100%. Melba finished fourth at state.
Which leads us to 2023. Clark is a rockstar, as skilled of a 2A player as you’ll see. After scoring 19 points in Melba’s first-round victory over Declo, Clark again tallied 19 on Friday, adding 8 rebounds.
She has the quickness and instincts to be a defensive pest, then the speed and skill to finish layups as she sprints to the basket.
“She’s quicker than most people who guard her,” Lenz said. “She can jump higher than most people that guard her. She’s just a load down there.”
She is also so powerful in the paint, able to will her way to the basket with post moves and footwork that most kids in high school don’t have. Other times, just her presence is all Melba needs. The mere action of Clark catching the ball swarms defenders at her, which allows Clark to just dish to an open teammate.
“If I catch it in the paint, I give a little look over my shoulder,” Clark said. “And if I see another girl, I’ll usually try to spin or kick it out.”
Clark is the leader on a Melba squad that has a lot of leaders and a lot of continuity. Clark is a senior. Three other starters — Keylee Wilson, Hallie Arnold and Meya Young — are also seniors. And rounding out the group is a junior, Brooklynn Dayley, who scored 8 points on Friday.
They all experienced the 2021 state championship. But to lift the trophy this year would be different.
“We’ve just always been together. Always been on varsity together. We play with each other in the summers in every single sport,” Clark said. “Just going out as a senior team undefeated with everyone would just be so amazing.”