The Idaho Vandals women's basketball team finished their season with a 13-17 record and a 9-10 mark in Big Sky play

Idaho women's basketball fell to Sacramento State 73-58 in the Big Sky quarterfinals on Monday afternoon in Boise.

Beyonce Bea scored 16 points in the loss, ending the season tied for third with Emily Faurholt in career points at 1,938. This season, she set a Vandal record with 175 made field goals and her 685 this season was fifth all time. 

