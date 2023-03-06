Idaho women's basketball fell to Sacramento State 73-58 in the Big Sky quarterfinals on Monday afternoon in Boise.
Beyonce Bea scored 16 points in the loss, ending the season tied for third with Emily Faurholt in career points at 1,938. This season, she set a Vandal record with 175 made field goals and her 685 this season was fifth all time.
Tiana Johnson rounded out her basketball career with 13 points on the day. In her sixth and final season, Johnson scored 280 points with 14 games in the double digits.
The first quarter did not reflect the Vandals' strengths as they shot 26.7% (4-15) from the field and 25% (2-8) from three. The basketball did not seem to want to go in for Idaho, popping out a number of times. On the other hand, Sacramento State shot 38.9% (7-18) from the field and 37.5% (3-8) from three. The first ten minutes ended with the Hornets up 17-10.
Idaho shot much better in the second quarter (41.2%), but still entered the locker room with a 10-point deficit, 38-28.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Vandals had their best chance at a comeback in the third quarter, bringing the game within single digits multiple times and within two at one point. Bea was able to find her groove, scoring nine points.
Idaho outscored the Hornets 16-10, shooting 41.7% (5-12). Meanwhile, Sacramento State went cold shooting only 25% (4-16) from the field.
Idaho could not overcome its deficit in the fourth quarter, missing shot after shot.
The Vandals finished the season with a 13-17 overall record and a 9-10 mark in Big Sky play.