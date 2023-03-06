BOISE — To watch Brock Mackenzie operate is to watch long odds evaporate like fine mist. Idaho State’s scintillating guard has a way of making difficult shots look routine, of seeing through opponents’ contests like he has X-ray vision, of unfurling shots at impossible angles that somehow find the net — which is why the Bengals hung with Montana for so long during Monday’s Big Sky Tournament second-round affair.
“I knew my team expects me to step up in these moments,” Mackenzie said, “and fortunately, for me, the ball was going in the hoop.”
That never changed for Mackenzie, who submitted some of his finest work in his final game at ISU: A career-best 31 points on 10-for-15 shooting. The Bengals’ season ended with an 83-74 loss to the Griz, though, because their defense never changed either. ISU may have switched up its personnel and approach, but it could not alter the reality, which was that Montana got most anything it wanted on offense.
So even as Mackenzie torched Montana for triple after triple, tough finish after tough finish, his team could not generate enough stops to make it count. Idaho State drew within two when Mackenzie converted a four-point play, and it hung within around five for much of the second half, but that’s as close as the Bengals came. Instead, Montana guard Aanen Moody lit up ISU for 28 points, abusing mismatches that came from the Bengals’ switches on defense.
The painful part for ISU — one of them at least — is the club played overwhelmingly well on offense. The Bengals shot 52% from the floor. They made 8 of 19 long balls. They converted on 12 of 16 free throws. They lost just seven turnovers.
“On most nights, that should be good enough to win,” ISU coach Ryan Looney said. “We just had a miserable defensive performance in the second half.”
Idaho State, whose season ends with an 11-21 (8-11 Big Sky) record, didn’t always help itself. Midway through the second half, ISU facing a 56-52 deficit, forward Brayden Parker started to back down Montana forward Mack Anderson. He got Anderson to bite on a head fake, so Parker unfurled a hook shot, only he left it short. Moody soared in for the rebound, and out of frustration, Parker fouled Moody.
Seconds later, as he began to walk back the other way, Parker drew a technical foul. With four fouls, he had to sit for the next eight minutes, which is when the Griz opened up a double-digit lead, leaping ahead by 15 with a 6-0 run near the four-minute mark.
“For those of you that know Brayden, that is very uncharacteristic,” Looney said. “The official told me that Brayden yelled. I asked Brayden, and he said he yelled at himself, because he was mad that he missed that shot. That’s probably more in line with Brayden’s character. But to be honest, in this moment right now, I don’t know exactly what happened.”
What the Bengals know happened is they couldn’t survive on defense. They didn’t want to give Moody any clean looks, so they switched every ball screen, which kept a defender in front of Moody. But it also created mismatches across the court, some on Moody, some on Griz big men who scored with ease over ISU guards like Mackenzie and backup point guard Maleek Arington.
Moody was the problem the Bengals never could quite solve. Few teams can solve him, to be sure, but he took care to gash ISU on Monday night. He beat the first-half buzzer with an off-balance, deep trey. Around the eight-minute mark, he caught a pass on the wing in transition, blew by Arington with a hesitation so fast a cheetah might blush, then finished at the rim through a foul.
The Bengals have usually been better in this department — they entered with the conference’s fifth-best team defense, allowing an average of 71 points per game — but they never looked the part in Monday’s second half.
“I would say (we were) very, very inconsistent on that end of the floor,” Looney said. “We have it — or had it — in us, with this group, just very inconsistent on that end. People who are close to me, or played for me, know how important it is to kinda be a gritty defensive team and an elite rebounding team. Just weren’t able to consistently get there.”
So ended the season for Idaho State, which delivered its best campaign in some time. The Bengals earned a first-round bye at this conference tournament for the first time in two years — and, in a world without the pandemic and with fans in the building, for the first time since 2016. Last weekend, they ended Eastern Washington’s 18-game winning streak, which was the nation’s longest at the time. They topped rival Idaho for a sixth straight time, earning the rights to King Spud, a rivalry trophy that is quite literally a potato with a face and crown.
They did it all with a roster that will now bid farewell to several outgoing seniors: Austin Smellie, the program’s all-time leader in games played and minutes played. Forward Jay Nagle, a transfer. Mackenzie, another transfer who supplied an electric one season with the Bengals. Jared Rodriguez, a long forward who missed nearly the whole season with a leg injury. Kolby Lee, a BYU transfer who battled through a broken thumb he suffered earlier in the season. Parker has a year of eligibility left, but with a wife and a baby on the way, he’s undecided on whether he’ll return next winter.
What will this group look like next year? Only time will tell, but right now, the answer is this: Very different. They won’t have Mackenzie and his absurd shot-making, and they won’t have Smellie and his reliability. They will have some momentum to build on, though, which is the kind of thing this program desperately needs.
“Grateful to have been able to have played here at ISU, played in Idaho. I’m from Idaho,” Smellie said, wiping away tears. “Man, it’s just been a blessing. Thankful for Coach Looney for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to be able to play and compete. It’s just a lot of emotions, so many memories, so many battles, so many games, so many practices, so many ups, so many downs. I don’t know. I’m just thankful.”