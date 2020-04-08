In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the lights are coming back on to Idaho high school fields — at least for a bit.
Idaho is joining the nationwide “Be the Light” campaign, which has already occurred in states like Minnesota and Colorado.
Several high schools from across the state will take part in the event Friday at 8:20 p.m. Each participating school will turn its stadium lights on for 20 minutes to show support for the class of 2020 spring sport athletes and coaches who have all been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“WIth all the uncertainty surrounding the future of their seasons, it’s important to take a moment and let them know that we are with them, thinking, and appreciate all the hard work and dedication the players and parents have put into the season,” Melba athletic director Casey Clark said. “If their seasons end, at least they will know that the community cares.”
The trend started in Dumas, Texas. Dumas High School principal Brett Beesley told Yahoo Lifestyle that he got the idea while on a drive on March 24. He sent out a tweet on the school’s account later that day stating, “To all the student of Dumas ISD: Tonight and every weekday night from 8 to 9 we are going to burn our stadium lights for you ... as a symbol of hope and an assurance that you are on our hearts and minds,” with the hashtag #BeTheLight.
The post went viral.
Minnesota, which is almost 1,300 miles away, had more than 200 schools using the hashtag #BeTheLightMN just days later.
Valley High School in Hazelton helped bring the idea to Idaho
Athletic director Brian Hardy received a text from Kimberly athletic director Kirby Bright on Sunday night. It included a link to a “Be the Light” in Montana followed by the words, ‘What do you think?”
Hardy sent a mass email to every District IV athletic director the next morning. One of those was to Twin Falls athletic director Ted Reynolds, who forwarded it to every other athletic director in the state.
As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 63 high schools and two colleges (College of Southern Idaho and Idaho) are confirmed to partake. These include schools that don’t even have fields. Nez Perce is lighting up a parking lot.
“That kind of support is always there. It’s just that everybody’s so busy, everybody’s running around you might not notice it,” Hardy said. “But when the unfortunate happens, schools are there for each other, even a bitter rival. All that goes out the window when someone needs helps. And certainly the kids of Idaho and all over, they need our help.”
People are welcome to attend. But they will have to stay in their vehicles to keep with the social distancing. Most of the schools will have certain guidelines in place. Middleton, for example, will send out maps to those interested in going.
The District III schools engaging in the event include Bishop Kelly, Parma, Payette, Melba, New Plymouth, Marsing, Middleton, Idaho City, Rimrock, Nampa Christian, Tri-Valley, Vision Charter, Greenleaf Friends and Homedale.
But while many love the idea, not everybody will be participating. Most of the Treasure Valley schools passed on the invitation. The Boise, West Ada, Caldwell and Nampa School Districts will all not be partaking.
“Our admin and superintendent feel it is important to let our seniors know we value them and feel for the situation they are in, but the (“Be the Light”) idea really would cause an issue with the shelter in place order by the governor,” Caldwell athletic director Jon Hallock said. “The last thing we want is all our patrons, athletes and parents to get together at our facility and have something happen with COVID-19.”
COVID-19 has already forced the Idaho State Board of Education to shut down schools for the rest of the year or unless health officials say otherwise. It also has spring high school sports in the state on the verge of being canceled. The Idaho High School Activities Association has suspended all sports until at least April 20. But with more than 1,200 confirmed cases and 15 deaths and counting, Idaho may soon have no other choice but to cancel the season.
Fifteen other states, including neighboring ones like Washington and Wyoming, have already done so.
So the “Be the Light” arrival in the state couldn’t have come at a better time.
“Anything we can do to brighten their day or take their minds off of the situation at hand, even if it for 20 minutes, is the least we can do,” Homedale athletic director Casey Grove said.