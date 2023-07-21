...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 109 Saturday and up to 105 on Sunday.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen, of Blackfoot, drags down a steer during a performance at the Snake River Stampede on Friday in Nampa.
NAMPA — Coming off the biggest season of his rodeo career, Blackfoot native Stetson Jorgensen came into this year with high hopes of capturing his first career title.
He has a little bit of work to do if he wants to make it back to the National Finals Rodeo for the fifth straight season.
Following a promising first-go in the steer wrestling competition at the Snake River Stampede, Jorgensen struggled in his second-go in Friday night’s performance, taking down his calf in 6.7 seconds.
Coupled with his 4.2 second score in the first round, Jorgensen had a time on two-head of 10.9 seconds, which put him outside of the top 12 of bulldoggers and will not qualify him for today’s final round at the Ford Idaho Center.
Jorgensen had a career year in 2022, threatening for the World Title in steer wrestling until the very end. He won six rodeos on the year and entered December’s NFR in Las Vegas ranked No. 1 in the PRCA money standings and even had a strong start in Las Vegas, placing in each of the first three rounds, including a first-place finish in the third round that earned him $28,914.
But he failed to place in five of the final seven rounds, and finished 10th in the NFR with a score of 55.7 seconds on nine head. Still, he had a sixth-place finish in the world standings, earning a career-high $235,888 on the season.
But that momentum built in his seventh season on the PRCA did not carry over into the 2023 season. He went nearly two months — from early May to late June — without earning a single paycheck on the PRCA and entered the Snake River Stampede in 29th place in the world standings, having earned $35,101.21.
But Jorgensen still has time to make a push into the top 15 in the world standings, which would qualify him for the NFR for the fifth straight season. He currently sits a little more than $15,000 out of the finals and with many of the big money rodeos coming up in the next few months, that difference can be made up. The week after last year’s Snake River Stampede, he earned more than $8,000 at Ogdon Pioneer Days, winning the first round and the overall average.
FRIDAY NIGHT TOP SCORERSEli Lord finished with the top score of the evening in steer wrestling with a time of 3.7 seconds. … Will Lowe scored an 87.5 in bareback bronc riding, which puts him in the lead at the Snake River Stampede. … The team roping score of J7 Bland and Tyson Thompson had a score of 4.1 seconds, the best time on the night. … Brandon Lansford scored an 83, the evening’s best score in saddle bronc riding. Jordan Valley’s Brittany White had the best time in breakaway roping, scoring in 2.6 seconds. … Hunter Herrin had the best time in tie-down roping with a time of 7.9 seconds. … Kailey Mitton had a time of 16.05 in barrel racing. … Laramie Mosley scored an 87.5 in the bull riding competition, putting him in second place.