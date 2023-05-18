NAMPA — In the age of MaxPreps rankings determining seeding, these state matchups can be wonky. There is no discretion, no humans trying to figure out matchups that make the most sense. It is all based upon computer rankings.
Which is how Homedale (20-8) and Fruitland (15-8-1) met Thursday in the 3A Tournament, playing each other for the fourth time this season.
Fruitland was victorious in the first matchup, all the way back in early April, but Homedale won two weeks later, beat the Grizzlies in the district championship last week and finished the three-peat on Thursday with a 7-2 victory.
It was Homedale’s first state tournament win since 2018. The Trojans will now play top-seeded Marsh Valley (22-1) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Northwest Nazarene.
“We’ve got good chemistry,” said Homedale coach Burke Deal. “I’ve got a good vibe about these boys.”
Whatever vibe Deal had took a nice hit of adrenaline hit after Thursday. Because of the win, sure. But, more so, because of how his squad won.
Often, the key to successful runs in the state tournament is pitching depth. No way around it. Coaches will endure sleepless nights trying to decide when and how they want to deploy their best arms in the state tournament … then the games actually happen and those plans fade to the wind.
Deal will sleep pretty knowing his plan could not have gone better.
He threw the Trojans’ ace, Dillon Fine, the junior who was far more than just fine against Fruitland.
Against a dangerous Grizzlies lineup, Fine allowed just 2 earned runs on 2 hits, striking out 7 and preserving every other Homedale arm for the weekend. The tall right-hander tossed a complete game on just 97 pitches, throwing some wicked offspeed that Fruitland could put into play but couldn’t drive.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“We have a great infield and they made a lot of plays,” Fine said. “(I was) just trusting the pitches.”
And trusting the game plan.
You see, Thursday was the third time Fine faced Fruitland. The previous two, the junior tried to light up the radar guns. He threw fastballs, fastballs, and more fastballs. The strategy on Thursday was to show Fruitland something it hadn’t seen nearly as much — and, so, Fine peppered the Grizzlies with curve balls that just barely snuck over the plate.
“He threw a lot of off-speed stuff today and then kind of set the fastball up with that,” Deal noted. “I think maybe — I don’t know if they were expecting that.”
If there’s any complaint about Homedale it’s that they didn’t score enough. The Trojans had the bases loaded with no outs in the second, but Fruitland picther Zane Bidwell marvelously navigated his way out of any damage.
But Homedale kept battling. It scored two in the second, one in the third and opened it up with a four-run sixth inning.
After starting the season 9-7, the Trojans have now won 11 of their last 12 and get a rematch with the state’s top 3A team, Marsh Valley. Over a month ago, Marsh Valley beat Homedale twice by a combined score of 30-0.
Deal’s message to his team ahead of Friday: “Why not us?”
“No one is expecting us to beat them,” he added. “But we want to shock the world.”