NAMPA — In the age of MaxPreps rankings determining seeding, these state matchups can be wonky. There is no discretion, no humans trying to figure out matchups that make the most sense. It is all based upon computer rankings.

Which is how Homedale (20-8) and Fruitland (15-8-1) met Thursday in the 3A Tournament, playing each other for the fourth time this season.

