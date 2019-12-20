The Treasure Valley has never been short on talent when it comes to wrestlers.
It produced 19 individual state champions and a team title alone last season.
Eight of those champions are back and a couple of teams are poised to make serious runs at titles. So the valley appears more than ready to hold its own again this season.
Here are a few storylines to keep an eye on.
KUNA AND NEW PLYMOUTH IN TEAM TITLE CONTENTION: Kuna ended a five-year drought by winning a fourth state championship in program history a year ago.
Ok, it was more like dominating. The Kavemen racked up 239 points on their way to the 4A title. Columbia was the next closest team at 188 points. And most of the kids who made it happen, including a pair of state champions, are back.
Senior heavyweight Gavin Heindel had a moment many wrestlers dream of. He capped Kuna’s state championship in style with a third-round pin and was carried off of the mat by his entire team.
What made Heindel's feat a little more special was that it was also his first state championship. It kind of came out of nowhere too. He hadn’t even placed at state in the two years before. But now he's the man in the division to beat.
The Kavemen have only ever had one person four-peat. That was Michael Cook (2011-14). Another Michael — Michael Mitchell — is halfway to being the second.
He captured the 5A 106-pound title as a freshman before winning the 4A 113-pound crown last year. The junior moves up to 120 this year. Mitchell should reach the 100-win mark at some point this year. He is already at 80 wins and counting.
Kuna also brings back five state placers in junior Toby Keller (106), senior Julio Rivera (113), senior Wyatt Briggs (132), junior Dante Roggio (138) and junior Preston Owens (145). The ones to keep an eye on are Roggio and Owens. Roggio has finished runner-up at state in each of the last two years, including a one-point loss in the finals last season. Owens is coach Pat Owens’ son, and has taken second and third in his first two seasons in the program.
New Plymouth finished third last season. But the Pilgrims have a good combination of returners and new arrivals that should make them a legit threat to end Ririe’s five-year reign over the 2A classification.
It all starts with their two defending state champions in sophomores Kyle Rice (120) and Joel Campbell (145). Rice claimed the 106 crown, while Campbell won it all at 138 pounds a year ago.
Rice is looking to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Joe, who is only one of 28 Idaho wrestlers to ever win four state championships. Rice had a runner-up finish in Greco at the Cadet Nationals in July. Campbell, coach Caleb Campbell’s son, could keep the hope of a four-peat alive for himself as well.
The Pilgrims also have state placers junior Grant Ethington (126), sophomore Trent Myers (138), senior Hsee Hsee (152), Hunter Beus (160) and Josiah Campbell (170) back in the fold this season.
Freshmen Caleb Shaw (98) and Riley Lundy (106) along with senior Brendon Rice (132) — yes, Kyle's brother — who won a state championship as a freshman, are ones to watch out for as well.
CAPITAL’S ABE TURPEN GOING FOR THREE-PEAT: The Treasure Valley won’t have a wrestler win four consecutive state titles for the first time since 2015 this season.
But Capital’s Abe Turpen can do the next best thing. The 195 senior can become the 27th wrestler at the 5A level to three-peat. He won his first two championships at 195.
TRIO OF WRESTLERS LOOKING TO REPEAT: Bishop Kelly’s Christopher Martino, Homedale’s Joseph Egusquiza and Skyview’s Josiah Lara all have a chance to go back-to-back this season.
Wrestling is in the blood of Martino. His father wrestled for Navy. And so far, the 98-pound sophomore has shown the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree.
He finished 42-1 on his way to claiming the 4A 98-pound championship as just a freshman. His only loss last season came at the Rollie Lane Invitational and he still finished second.
Martino’s summer saw him earn Cadet All-American honors by placing sixth in Greco and eighth in freestyle. He will try to go 2 for 2 in state titles and be halfway to becoming the first four-time champion in school history.
Egusquiza can become the program’s first multiple time state champion in more than a decade. Jeremy Ensley, who was a four-time state champion, was the last to do so in 2006.
But the junior’s task to do so will be difficult. He really shot up in the offseason by jumping up to 145 pounds. He won the 3A 120-pound title last season after placing fourth at 113 as a freshman.
Lara had a Cinderella run last season. The senior heavyweight had never so much as reached the podium at state. But he surprised everyone with a championship at 285 last season.
However, he won’t sneak up on anyone this year. He’s turned himself into the favorite.
GETTING OVER THE HUMP: Columbia’s Angel Rios and Meridian’s Cade Hernandez have both come painstakingly close to winning state championships the last couple of seasons.
If not for three points, the conversation about Rios this season would be drastically different. The narrative of the 152-pound senior would be him trying to become just the 29th wrestler ever to four-peat.
Rios won the 5A 120-pound championship as a freshman before suffering a pair of close losses in the finals. The Minnesota State-Moorhead signee lost a 2-1 tiebreaker to Post Falls’ AJ Delarosa — the same kid he beat for the 120-pound title the year before — in the 5A 132-pound final. Rios then fell to Emmett’s Monte Zufelt in the 4A 138-pound final last year.
Hernandez has also fallen in the finals the last two years. After not placing as a freshman, the 126-pound senior has two runner-up finishes to his name.
He lost a 5-3 sudden victory to Isaac Jessen of Post Falls in the 5A 113-pound final in 2018 before Lane Reardon, also of Post Falls, pinned him in the third round at 120 pounds last year.