About 950 wrestlers from all over Idaho will compete for state titles at the Ford Idaho Center this weekend, providing the Idaho High School Athletics Assocation with the challenge of how to deal with that many athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help alleviate some of those concerns, the IHSAA has changed the format of its tournament without changing the number of wrestlers who qualify.
All four classes will still hold championships in 15 different weight classes, with 16 wrestlers qualifying in each bracket. But each classification will hold its tournament over the course of a day, with 4A and 5A holding their tournaments today and 2A and 3A competing on Saturday.
It could lead to some long days for wrestlers as athletes will need to win four matches in a day to win a state title, as opposed to having to win two on Friday and two more on Saturday, as has been the case in years past. Wrestlers who compete for third- and fifth-place finishes could potentially compete in as many as six matches in a day, depending on what round they get knocked into the consolation bracket.
No tickets will be sold online or at the gate of the Ford Idaho Center. Instead, each school will be given two tickets per qualifying wrestler. One extra ticket will be provided for schools qualifying nine or fewer wrestlers and two extra tickets will be given to schools qualifying 10 or more wrestlers.
Weigh-ins are from 7-7:30 a.m. both days, with first round matchups beginning at 9 a.m. Championship matchups are scheduled to take place between 6-8 p.m.
INDIVIDUAL WRESTLERS TO WATCH
Two wrestlers will look to secure their place in the history books as four-time individual state champions this weekend. At the 5A, Kuna’s Michael Mitchell will look to become the 30th wrestler with four titles today when he competes for the 132-pound crown.
As a freshman, Mitchell took the 5A title at 106 pounds before Kuna moved up to the 4A classification for the next two years. He won titles at 113 pounds as a sophomore and 120 pounds as a junior. Kuna moved back up to 5A before this season.
On Saturday, Buhl’s Kade Orr will also be going for his fourth state title at the 3A state level.
Additionally, several other wrestlers, including 16 from the Treasure Valley, will enter the tournament as defending state champions.
Three local wrestlers could set themselves up for a shot for their fourth title next year with a third state championship this weekend. New Plymouth juniors Kyle Rice and Joel Campbell will be looking for their third 2A state titles at 126 and 145 pounds, respectively. Rice’s older brother, Joe, was a four-time state champion wrestler at New Plymouth from 2015-18.
Bishop Kelly junior Christopher Martino will also be looking for his third 4A title at 126 pounds.
Meridian senior Kaleb Smith will be going for his third straight 5A state title at 182 pounds, while Kuna senior Dante Roggio will be going for his third state title, this time at 170 pounds.
Roggio started his career at Vallivue and won a 4A 113-pound state title as a freshman, transferring to Kuna before his sophomore season. With Kuna, he won a 138-pound state title as a junior and would have been going for four state titles this weekend — along with his teammate, Mitchell — if not for an 8-7 loss to Anthony Maldonado of Twin Falls at 132 as a sophomore.
Roggio enters the tournament with a 39-0 record, one of 17 wrestlers to enter state unbeaten on the season. Other local unbeaten wrestlers are Campbell (46-0), Rice (33-0), Nampa freshman Carson Exferd (106, 32-0), Timberline junior Josh Mendoza (113, 11-0) and Capital senior Charley Hastriter (285, 14-0).
Of the three not previously mentioned, Hastriter, who is signed to wrestle at Oregon State, is the only defending state champion. He won the 5A 220-pound state title last year.
Other local wrestlers defending state titles are Nampa sophomore Dedrick Navarro (98), Fruitland sophomore Ezra Clemens (113), Eagle sophomore Tanner Frothinger (120), Caldwell sophomore Hunter Bidelman (126), Meridian sophomore Cade White (138), Kuna senior Preston Owens (152), New Plymouth junior Trent Myers (152), Emmett senior Layne Feasel Dalton (182) and Columbia senior Nico Rodriguez (220).
Homedale senior Joseph Egusquiza, who won a state title at 120 in 2019, will be looking for his second state title at 152.
TEAMS TO WATCH
Three local teams enter the state tournament as the top-ranked team in the latest state coaches poll. Meridian holds the top spot at 5A, Nampa at 4A and New Plymouth at 2A.
All three schools won their respective district championships.
To a point, the team race at the state tournament is often a numbers race. If that is the case, that can only mean good things for Meridian, which will be looking for its first state title since 1987 and the school’s first team state championship in any sport since the football team won a state title in 2007. The Warriors will be sending 30 wrestlers to the state tournament, nine more than the next-closest contender, three-time defending state champion Post Falls.
Another team to watch out at 5A is Kuna, which won the 4A state title the last two years. The Kavemen are sending 20 wrestlers to state, four of whom are the top seed in their brackets.
In 4A, Nampa is sending 15 wrestlers to state, which is tied for fourth-most. Minico has the most, with 23, while Jerome and Blackfoot are both sending more than the Bulldogs. Nampa last won a state title in 1993. Columbia, ranked No. 4, is sending 12 wrestlers.
In 3A, Weiser is tied with Buhl for the most wrestlers who qualified with 20. The Wolverines, ranked No. 5, last won a state title in 2013.
New Plymouth, which has never won a state title, will be the best represented 2A team at state with 20 wrestlers competing. In addition to three defending state champions from last year’s state runner-up team, the Pilgrims have a fourth top-seeded wrestler in sophomore Caleb Shaw at 113.