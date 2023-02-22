State Wrestling-07.JPG

Bishop Kelly’s Matthew Martino, left, competes against Nampa’s Simon Alberto Luna, right, during the final round of the 113-pound weight class of the Idaho state wrestling tournament on Feb. 26, 2022, at Holt Arena in Pocatello. The 2023 state wrestling tournaments begin today at the Ford Idaho Center. 

 Jake King/Idaho Press

State wrestling tournaments begin today at the Ford Idaho Center.

Over the next three days 1,151 wrestlers from around the state will chase after team and individual state championship dreams.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

