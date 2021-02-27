NAMPA — Isai Arriaga laid on the mat at the Ford Idaho Center, between the second and third periods, his dislocated right shoulder having popped out of place for the sixth time since January.
Two minutes away from glory, the Marsing senior wasn’t about to let the injury keep him from his goals.
Arriaga got back up and got two takedown points against Malad’s William Maddox with 38 seconds to go, helping secure a 8-7 victory on Saturday in the 182-pound finals of the 2A State Wrestling Tournament.
“It was all mental,” said Arriaga. “It’s all heart right there. Tie game, whoever wants it more is going to get it.”
It’s the first state championship for the senior, who earned a third-place finish at 170 pounds last year and a fifth-place finish at the same weight class as a sophomore. He led Maddox 6-5 going into the final period, but the Dragon junior earned a quick escape point to tie the game.
After Arriaga’s takedown, Maddox got another escape point, but couldn’t get his own takedown to pull into the lead.
“I’ve worked at this since the seventh grade,” said Arriaga. “Every year I’ve gotten to the state championship and every year I’ve lost. Just to finish is the cherry on top. It’s very emotional, it’s hard a hard pill to swallow, because this is it, this is my last match. But it was totally worth it.”
Making the championship even sweeter is the injury he had to overcome to win it. Arriaga first dislocated his shoulder at the Rollie Lane Invitation in January, on the same floor he won his title Saturday.
“At first I didn’t realize it because it dislocated and didn’t pop back in, but I could still lift it up,” Arriaga said. “It was out for about two days and I went to practice and that’s when it popped back in. And then it essentially has kept popping out and popping out.”
He said it popped out two more times in January, twice earlier this month and once again on Saturday.
“It was really frustrating because I wanted to win a state title and I thought this would hold me back,” Arriaga said. “But I just couldn’t make any excuses. I had to man up and get it done.”
Fighting through the pain he did just that on Saturday.
“Honestly it wasn’t too bad,” he said. “I’ve done it before and I’d do it again, every time.”
WEISER’S CARTER FIGHTS BACK FOR FIRST STATE TITLE
Trailing in the third period, Weiser senior Elijah Carter knew he had to make a move if he was going to beat Bonners Ferry’s Andrew Sandelin-Macintosh for the 3A 220-pound title.
After scoring on a reversal, Carter saw his opportunity and pounced on it. He got Sandelin-Macintosh down to earn the pin and his first state title.
“I came into this match, deciding it was a regular match, win or lose I knew it was going to be alright,” said Carter. “I was down in the last period and I needed something to come back. I worked on bottom, got up and did my job.”
It wasn’t his first comeback of the day. In the semifinal he upset top-seeded Trevor Cady with a 4-1 decision. Cady led 1-0 going into the third period, but after being awarded a penalty and earning an escape point, he earned a takedown with 55 seconds left to secure the victory.
After that, he dug deep again to win a state title that even he admits caught him a bit by surprise.
“I wasn’t really expecting the outcome that I got, but I’m really glad it ended the way it did,” Carter said.
The Wolverines finished fourth as a team, with 164 points. Jesse Lockett finished second for Weiser at 285 pounds and six other Wolverines placed.
South Fremont won the team title, scoring 228 points.
BUHL’S ORR WINS FOURTH STATE TITLE
Buhl’s Kade Orr became the 31st wrestler in Idaho history to win four state title and the second to achieve the feat on the weekend when he beat Payette freshman Tyler Feeley in the 3A 120-pound final with a 12-4 major decision.
Feeley held his own against the four-time champion, tying the match at 2-2 with an escape point in the second period. But a takedown and near fall with 20 seconds left in the period gave Orr a 6-2 lead, and he broke away in the third with two more takedowns and another near fall.
Kuna’s Michael Mitchell won his fourth state title on Friday, winning the 5A 132-pound title.