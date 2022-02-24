A new sanctioned tournament for girls. A potential record number of wrestlers reaching four state titles. Two local teams defending state titles. A total of 15 local wrestlers defending individual state titles.
There will certainly be a lot of storylines to follow this weekend at the Idaho state wrestling championships, which begin today at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Over 1,000 wrestlers will be competing over the two-day event and 70 champions will be crowned Saturday, including 10 winners for the new girls division, which is being officially sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association for the first time. There has been an unofficial state tournament each of the last two years.
The girls will compete in 10 weight classes with eight wrestlers in each class, with all schools in the state competing in the same brackets, regardless of school size or classifications. Eagle figures to be a favorite to take home the state title, sending six wrestlers to the tournament, the most of any school in the state.
The Mustangs will have three of those wrestlers as the top seed in their respective weight classes. Senior Liv Wieber is the top seed in the 132-pound bracket after recording a 33-4 record this season. Juniors Reece Woods and Olivia Woods will also be the top seeds for Eagle at 182 and heavyweight, respectively. Reece Woods is 15-3 on the season, while Olivia Woods is 19-2, Olivia Woods won last year’s unofficial state tournament.
Also defending her state title will be Caldwell’s Marissa Jimenez, who will be looking for her third state title at 138. Jimenez brings an undefeated record into the tournament at 31-0.
Boise sophomore Claire Waite will also be the top seed at 145.
On the boys side, five wrestlers will be looking to etch their name into Idaho wrestling immortality by winning a fourth state title to cap off a career. Idaho has never had more than three wrestlers win a fourth state title in the same season, with three winning in 2014 and again in 2019. Also, a possible first, this year could see two teammates accomplish the fete, as New Plymouth seniors Kyle Rice and Joel Campbell will both be looking for their fourth 2A titles at 138 and 152, respectively.
Campbell will be the No. 2 seed at 152, behind Malad’s Austin Nalder, who Campbell beat for the 145 title last season. But Nadler got the top seed over Campbell by beating him earlier this season in the championship round of the Magic Valley Classic via an ultimate tiebreaker.
Others going for their fourth title are Bishop Kelly’s Christopher Martino (4A, 132), Coeur d’Alene’s Gunner Giulio (5A, 170) and Declo’s Derek Matthews (2A, 182).
Additionally, two local juniors could set themselves up to join the four-timers club next year by winning their third state title this weekend. Eagle’s Tanner Frothinger will be looking for his third 5A title at 126, while Meridian’s Cade White will be looking for his third at 145. White will also be looking to help Meridian win its second straight state title after breaking a 34-year title drought last season. The Warriors are sending 24 wrestlers, the most in the state, including sophomore Jason Mara, who will be looking for his second state title at 138. Meridian will also have Brodyn Sunada as the top seed at 152.
Also looking to defend a team title is New Plymouth, which won its first team title at the 2A level last year behind four individual champions, all of whom are back this year. In addition to Rice and Campbell, senior Trent Myers will be looking for his third state title at 160 and junior Caleb Shaw aims for his second title at 126. New Plymouth’s 17 wrestlers will be the most at state at the 2A level.
At the 5A tournament, Timberline’s Josh Mendoza (120) and Kuna’s Cael Palmer (160) will be going for second straight state titles, while Eagle’s Joey Madden looks to get back to the top of the podium at 113 after winning the 98 title in 2020 as a freshman.
Mountain View’s Shilo Jones is the top seed at 220.
At the 4A tournament, four wrestlers will be defending titles: Martino, Nampa’s Simon Luna (113), Nampa’s Carson Exferd (120) and Columbia’s Nico Rodriguez (285), who is going for his third title.
Luna will be the No. 2 seed at 113 behind Bishop Kelly freshman Matthew Martino, who beat Luna via major decision in the district final.
Nampa’s Dedrick Navarro (106) and Caldwell’s Hunter Bidelman (138) were both state champions in 2020, but finished second last year.
Columbia’s Simon Graeber (126), Middleton’s Jacob Blandford (145) and Nampa’s Payton Gunter (220) will all be top seeds in their respective brackets.
Last year, Nampa missed out on its first state title since 1993 by four points to Jerome. The Bulldogs are sending 17 wrestlers to state, third-most in the 4A behind Mincio (23) and Jerome (19).
At the 3A tournament, Fruitland is sending the most wrestlers with 21, but Weiser comes in having won the District III tournament. The Wolverines are sending 19 wrestlers, including top seeds Malachi Hoobery (182) and Rylee Willett (220).
In 2A, Melba’s McKoy Richardson is the top seed at 145.