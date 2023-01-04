Some good news ahead of the 22nd annual Rollie Lane wrestling tournament this weekend.
Tournament director Todd Cady reports that participation will be at an all-time high when they roll out the mats Friday at the Ford Idaho Center. The tournament concludes Saturday afternoon.
About 1,267 wrestlers representing 149 teams — including 77 girls teams — will be on hand, Cady said. The participation for the girls exploded this year, Cady said.
Last year, there were 50 girls teams and 979 combined wrestlers.
Flathead of Kalispell, Montana, the 2022 champ, will not be back to defend its title. Meridian, Post Falls and Nampa will challenge for the team championship.
"It's Meridian's to lose," Cady said.
In the girls, Eagle will be out to defend its title.
As an added feature this year, the women's wrestling teams from Eastern Oregon and Carl Albert State College in Oklahoma will stage a dual at noon on Friday.
While teams can have multiple entrants per weight, just one entrant will be allowed to score points, Cady said. He said Meridian, Post Falls and Nampa, for example, will essentially enter two teams each because wrestlers want to establish themselves for potential seeding for the state tournament.
Returning area individual champs are Matthew Martino of Bishop Kelly, Tanner Frothinger of Eagle and Jason Mara of Meridian in the boys and Mia Furman of Rocky Mountain in the girls.
Championship matches are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission is broken down into per day and tournament pass options. On Friday, it's $12 for adults, $11 for senior citizens and $10 for kids (children under 12 are free). On Saturday, it's $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $13 for kids. Two-day passes are $22 for adults, $19 for seniors and $18 for kids.