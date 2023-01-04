State Wrestling-12.JPG

Eagle’s Tanner Frothinger, right, competes against Kuna’s Zander White during the final round of the 5A 126-pound weight class at the Idaho state wrestling tournament Feb. 26, 2022.

 Jake King / Idaho Press

Some good news ahead of the 22nd annual Rollie Lane wrestling tournament this weekend.

Tournament director Todd Cady reports that participation will be at an all-time high when they roll out the mats Friday at the Ford Idaho Center. The tournament concludes Saturday afternoon.

