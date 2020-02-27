NAMPA — Dedrick Navarro is less than 5-feet tall and is 100 pounds soaking wet when he's not cutting weight.
Yet, the freshman is the biggest thing the Nampa High School wrestling program has had going for it in quite some time.
The 98-pounder is 43-2 this season with multiple titles, including at Rollie Lane. The 14-year-old will look to add another one at this weekend’s state wrestling championships that get underway Friday at the Ford Idaho Center.
"He's got something burning inside of him to be great," said Nampa coach Roy Perales, who coaches with his father and was at the hospital the day after Navarro was born. "He does things when no one's looking to be great. People see the finals, people see he's on a podium, people see those things. But they don't see what goes on at five o'clock in the morning. That's what makes him, him. He knows where he wants to be. He's got goals."
Navarro’s success early isn’t unexpected.
His father Nathan was a three-time state champion out of nearby Ontario High School before wrestling at Oregon State. So it was only a matter of time before Navarro followed in his footsteps.
He was wearing a singlet and running around the wrestling room of the Bulldog Wrestling Club at age 2.
It’s the place where he developed his unparalleled work ethic.
Navarro is known to text Perales on a Sunday to open up the wrestling room. He also routinely wakes Nathan up at 5 a.m. to accompany him on morning runs. Sophomores Peyton Munson and Dominic Gonzalez spotted him running alone down a road while driving home from a tournament that Navarro himself had just competed at.
"If I'm not doing it, than my opponent's doing it," Navarro said. "So I got to be the one doing it."
He earned multiple state championships, and All-American honors at the Reno Tournament of Champions before his arrival to Nampa this season. Navarro was also part of the West Middle School team that ended Kuna’s 37-year district championship streak — a Guinness World Record — last year. Navarro bumped up a weight class from 85 pounds to 90 and still won his match by technical fall.
His resume this season has been just as impressive.
He went 7-0 at both Buck’s Bags and the Dick Fleischmann Duals. He went 5-0 at the River City Duals. And he’s won multiple tournaments like the Red Halverson and the 4A District III Tournament.
But the highlight of his season — so far — was the Rollie Lane Invitational in January. Navarro won his hometown tournament — Idaho’s biggest and most prestigious wrestling tournament — in thrilling fashion.
Navarro was down 4-2 to Boise’s Lucas Kanownik, who handed him his only loss at the time in the Wiley Dobbs Tournament, with 15 seconds remaining. After getting a quick escape point, he immediately shot in on Kanownik. Following a mad scramble, Navarro shucked Kanownik’s leg and grabbed his ankle right as the buzzer sounded.
The referees waved it off, though.
Perales protested. So officials went to the edge of the mat to discuss it further. About a minute later, Navarro was awarded the points.
However, the Boise coaches challenged it next. So the referees conversed again. But the ruling was upheld. Navarro was awarded the 5-4 decision to become the first Nampa wrestler since Wyatt Silvis in 2016 and the first freshman in school history ever to win Rollie Lane.
Navarro is hoping for more firsts — both for himself and the team.
The Bulldogs haven’t produced a state champion since both Bryce Fogleman and Afton Silvis won in 2015.
It's been even longer since a freshman last won one. The last time was in 2001 with Tim Mathison.
Nampa has never had a three-time or four-time state champion.
"That's what I'm trying to do," Navarro said. "I want to have the most state titles, best record, all of it. Anything less is unacceptable to me."
He also wants to bring back success to a program that's really struggled in recent years.
The Bulldogs haven't placed at state since 2013.
Instead, they’ve endured things like a 60-point loss to crosstown rival Columbia last year. Navarro was at that dual too. While sitting with Perales, he turned to him and simply said, "That's not going to be us."
"Dedrick takes that personal," Perales said. "And he has his whole life. He's been a Bulldog his whole life. He was born into this. He was born here. He's never wanted to be anywhere else. He's as Bulldog as they come."
Navarro was right. The Bulldogs won Wiley Dobbs, and took fourth at Rollie Lane — with the exception of defending state champion Kuna, the best showing by any 4A classification team, including Columbia. It was the program’s first top-5 finish there since 2005.
They’ve also had top-4 placings at tournaments like Red Halverson. Nampa just took third at districts and has three wrestlers who are top-4 seeds at state. Navarro and Simon Albe Luna (106) are first seeds, while Austin Blevins (160) is fourth.
"We're proving to the rest of the state that we're a little bit of a powerhouse now," Munson said. "We can now compete with those upper teams like Century, Kuna and Columbia. We're here. It's our time now."
It’s a turnaround being led by Navarro.
When Perales wants to know what’s going on with the team when he’s not around, Navarro is his first call. And Navarro isn’t afraid to speak his mind to his older teammates either. During a dual this season, an upperclassmen was sitting on the end of the bench pouting after getting pinned. Navarro walked right up to him and said, "I don’t know why you’re crying. If you would have just stayed off your back we would have won the dual."
All from a kid who may have trouble meeting the height requirement for the go-karts at Wahooz.
"He may not look like much, but don't let that fool you," Gonzalez said. "I have no doubt that he can be a four-timer at state."