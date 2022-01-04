New Plymouth wrestling coach Caleb Campbell was searching for the answer, but he’s sure it’s never happened at a 2A school.
The question is — has a 2A school ever had two four-time state champions in the same year? The answer is — never, but it’s more intriguing than that. It’s never been done in any classification.
There have been just six such multiple state champs in 2A and Campbell coached one.
Seniors Kyle Rice and Joel Campbell, the coach’s son, will be seeking fourth straight state championships. They both went undefeated last year.
Rice, who won at 126 pounds a year ago, moves to 138 this winter. Campbell, a winner at 145 last year, bumps up a weight to 152.
“I’ve never heard of two four-time state champs from the same school in the same year,” Caleb Campbell said.
New Plymouth romped to its first team title last year. The Pilgrims return two other state champs — Caleb Shaw, a junior, at 126 after winning at 113 and Trent Myers, a junior who won at 152 is up to 160. He’s seeking a third consecutive title.
Caleb Campbell sees two other returning state placers challenging for titles. Skylar Rodriguez took third at 126 last year and moves to 132 and Hunter Williams took third at heavyweight.
New Plymouth had 28 turn out. Campbell said it’s one of the biggest groups he’s had. The school is reaping the fruit of a youth program, Campbell said.
Campbell expects another four to seven state placers.
“We should be close to the same we were last year at state if not a little better,” said Campbell, whose team is heavily favored to repeat. “We look like the heavy favorite at this point on paper. They’re working hard. They love to compete in anything and everything we do.”
New Plymouth will attend the Rollie Lane tournament this weekend at the Ford Idaho Center. Rice and Campbell are defending individual champs.
The Pilgrims placed sixth a year ago, the highest finish ever by a 2A team.
