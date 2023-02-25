NAMPA — After graduating a strong senior class last year, the New Plymouth wrestling team knew it would need to rely on a new core to compete with 2A power Ririe in the state wrestling tournament.
The Pilgrims did just that on Saturday, as Jacob Shaw and Nathan Willoughby both won their first individual wrestling titles and the Pilgrims had six other wrestlers place to capture their second title in three years, taking the title back from Ririe a year after the Bulldogs took it back.
“They came up with (last year’s seniors), they were just kind of in their shadows a little bit,” said New Plymouth coach Dakota Stallions. “They put in the same work, they’ve done the same things, they’ve been wrestling through the club since they were little kids. We didn’t have to do a whole lot, just keep doing what we were doing and just stay on our track. Things worked out for us.”
After beating the Bulldogs in 2021 and ending their seven-year reign on the 2A classification, New Plymouth finished one point short of the repeat last year, as Ririe took a 198-197 advantage. With seniors like Kyle Rice, Joel Campbell and Trent Myers all graduating, Stallions said he thought there was a sense around the state that New Plymouth’s window might be closing.
The Pilgrims put to rest any notion of that by scoring 190 points, 12 ahead of Ririe.
“It’s been our goal all year,” said Stallions. “We thought the feeling around the state was we lost all of our horses last year and we didn’t have much of a shot at it. But these are the same group of guys that were wrestling with them and we knew we had a shot all year.”
The Pilgrims got their first state title at 138 pounds when Shaw pinned Priest River’s Caeden McLaimtaig in the second period. Shaw finished sixth at state last year.
“He’s come a long way this year,” said Stallions. “He’s shown a lot of growth. Did some silly things at the beginning of the year and had some losses. But he learned from those mistakes. And he really put together a great tournament.”
Willoughby was in his first year wrestling for the Pilgrims after transferring over from Garden Valley before the season. The junior didn’t even place at the state tournament a year ago.
“Number one spot means I just worked the hardest, I feel like,” said Willoughby. “I had the motivation from my teammates, my friends, my family, everybody.”
The Pilgrims also had second-place finishes from Caleb Shaw at 126 pounds and Hunter Williams at 220.
CALWELL’S BIDELMAN WINS THIRD TITLE, COUGARS SECOND
Hunter Bidelman grew up idolizing Colby Kloetzer, Caldwell’s first three-time state champion. When Bidelman got to high school, he wanted to become the Cougars’ first four-time champion.
A slip up in the state championship match as a sophomore prevented that dream, but on Saturday, Bidelman accomplished the next-best thing.
With Saturday’s pin of Idaho Falls’s DJ Neider in the 4A 145-pound final, the Caldwell senior became the school’s second three-time champion, matching Kloetzer, who won in 2008, ‘10 and ‘11.
As a cherry on top, Bidelman finished the season unbeaten, going 48-0.
“It was very tough,” Bidelman said about finishing undefeated. “There’s some good kids out there that I beat, and there’s some matches that I thought I wasn’t going to win.”
Behind titles from Bidelman, Ryan Hirchert at 98 pounds and Miguel Perez at 285, Caldwell finished second as a team at 4A, well behind state champion Minico, which earned a repeat.
Caldwell place 10 of its 13 wrestlers it sent to state.
Bishop Kelly finished in third place with five state champions of its own, Matthew Martino (126 pounds), Jake Castagneto (132), Manuel Valdez (138), Jadon Skellenger (152) and Seiya Thompson (160).
The Knights finished seventh at state last year.
“I’m super proud,” said Martino, a sophomore who won his second straight state title. “Going from seventh-place last year to third this year is a big deal for us. We left a lot of points on the board and could have scored a lot more, but I’m super proud of where we are right now.”
Columbia’s Nakoa Fouret won the 170-pound state title, beating Skyline’s Xander Zollinger via a 16-3 major decision.
SOUTH FREMONT WINS 3A TITLE AGAIN
South Fremont won its fourth straight 3A state title, finishing 68.5 points ahead of second-place Fruitland.
Fruitland’s Ezra Clemens won the 132-pound title, while teammate Kaden MacKenzie won the title at 145 pounds.