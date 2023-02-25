Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — After graduating a strong senior class last year, the New Plymouth wrestling team knew it would need to rely on a new core to compete with 2A power Ririe in the state wrestling tournament.

The Pilgrims did just that on Saturday, as Jacob Shaw and Nathan Willoughby both won their first individual wrestling titles and the Pilgrims had six other wrestlers place to capture their second title in three years, taking the title back from Ririe a year after the Bulldogs took it back.

