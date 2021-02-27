NAMPA — Kyle Rice moved one step closer to matching older brother, Joe, with his third state title Saturday at the 2A State Wrestling Tournament.
Regardless of whether or not he gets his fourth title next year, the younger Rice will still have something his brother never had: A team title.
Rice, who beat Grace’s Bray Skinner 6-3 in the 126-pound championship match, was one of four Pilgrims to take home individual state titles as New Plymouth finished with 236 points as a team, comfortably ahead of defending state champion Ririe, which had 182.
It’s the first team championship in the storied history of the New Plymouth program history.
“I’ve been coming into the high school wrestling room ever since I was younger,” said sophomore Caleb Shaw, who took home a 113-pound title. “Watching those kids growing up and never seeing them do it upset me. It was one of my personal wrestling bucket list goals, when I was wrestling at state, win it one year.”
The Pilgrims had come close in recent years, finishing second three times since 2014, including last year when they finished behind Ririe. It’s a title that New Plymouth coach Caleb Campbell wondered at times would ever come. That feeling of dread lasted even well into the tournament on Saturday.
“Today at about 1 p.m. I was like ‘is it going to happen again?’ said Campbell, who is in his ninth year coaching the Pilgrims. “We were only eight points ahead. But the next round the guys pulled away and we had an amazing round.”
By the time the championship matches started at 6, the Pilgrims had the team title clinched. That didn’t stop all four of their wrestlers who reached the championship round from pulling off the win. In addition to Rice and Shaw, juniors Joel Campbell — the coach’s son — and Trent Myers won at 145 and 152, respectively.
“It’s probably one of the best teams we’ve had put together,” said Myers, who won his second state title. “We won a state championship as a team and some individual titles for myself and these other guys.”
Like Rice, Joel Campbell also picked up his third straight state title. Both will be looking to achieve history next year as four-time state champions. Joe Rice, who won four from 2015-18 and Raymond Evans, who won a state title at Marsing in 2009 and three at New Plymouth the following three years, are the only two Pilgrims to win four state wrestling titles.
“It’s very inspirational,” Joel Cambell said about going for history alongside a teammate. “If he wins it, then I have to got to win it. Because if not, he’s beat me.”
Kyle Rice and Joel Campbell also shared one other feat on Saturday, both capped unbeaten seasons. Rice finished the year 37-0, while Campbell won his 50th match of the season by beating Malad’s Austin Nalder with a 2-1 decision in the championship match. After three pins to open the tournament, Campbell had his toughest match of the day in the championship. He earned a takedown in the second period to take a 2-0 lead.
Nalder got on the board with an escape point with 1:25 left, but Campbell held off suffering a takedown to claim the title.
“All I was thinking was if the time ran out, I’d win,” said Campbell. “So I had to stall without stalling.”
Rice also had three pins to start the day, but had to go the full six minutes for the first time in two months to earn his championship. Skinner earned an escape point with 53 seconds left to cut Rice’s lead to 4-3. Skinner attempted a takedown in the closing seconds, but was called out of bounds before Rice got the takedown as time ran out to secure the victory.
“I just knew I had to keep moving,” said Rice. “No matter what, I can’t stop moving in those scramble positions.”
Myers also had a close match in his 3-1 decision against Wendell’s Teegan Dunn. After earning a takedown in the first period, he earned an escape point with 23 seconds left before Dunn was awarded a penalty point with six seconds left after Myers was called for stalling. It gave Dunn a chance to tie it, but Myers held off.
It was the third New Plymouth match in about 30 minutes to be decided at the end. Fortunately for Caleb Campbell, it was also the Pilgrims’ last match of the day.
“I couldn’t breathe for about an hour,” the Pilgrims’ coach joked. “It was tough, I’m glad it’s over with. It’s a relief to be on this side of it. I’m really proud of our guys. It was a tough year with all the stuff going on, not sure if we were going to get to wrestle. For the guys to stay focused, we had 15 guys score points for us, I’m really happy for them.”
Shaw, New Plymouth’s first championship winner, had an easier finals match in comparison to his other three teammates. He earned a takedown less than 30 seconds in and never looked back, taking a 7-1 decision against Ririe’s Connor Parkinson.
In addition to their four champions, the Pilgrims earned three third-, one fourth- and two fifth-place finishes. And they might not be done yet.
New Plymouth graduates only two seniors, so the Pilgrims will have a lot of talent coming back next season — including four defending state champions who now have nine titles between them.
“It’s a really special group,” said Joel Campbell. “It’s a group thing to win as a team. You need drill partners who can push you, and without that, I don’t think any of us would be nearly as good.”