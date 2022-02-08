Nampa High wrestling standout Carson Exferd loves hunting elk during archery season.
He was out with his older brother, Brady, last fall on opening day when his brother got a sizable bull.
They had to come back into town to gather up some friends to help pack out the beast. They had been hunting in a steep 4-mile drainage in the Anderson Ranch Reservoir area.
Exferd said he should have shot the elk.
“(Brady) stole my bull,” Exferd said. “I was supposed to be the shooter, but I was 80 yards behind him. I saw the arrow go right throw him.”
Exferd had one last chance to fill his tag. He and his brother went out on closing day to the exact same spot. Sure enough, they saw what had to be the bigger brother of the elk they had harvested. He was with 38 cows and three spikes.
“I was about 40 yards from him and he kind of knew I was there,” Exferd said. “I stood up and we were locked eye to eye. I had just enough time to fire, but I missed.”
Exferd didn't even try to retrieve his arrow. The elk bounded out of the area and the hunt was over.
It was time for Exferd to turn his attention to his first love — wrestling.
He went 36-0 and captured a 4A state championship at 106 pounds last year. He was moved up two weights to 120 this season.
His season was put on hold, though. Nampa coach Roy Perelas decided to put Exferd on the sideline to give an offseason injury more time to heal.
Exferd injured a shoulder preparing for a national freestyle tournament. He could have surgery, but the recovery would take six to nine months. And surgery isn't a guarantee to cure the problem.
“I had the same injury in college and it never really heals,” Perales said.
But muscle strengthening around the injured area can make it so the injury isn't as aggravated.
Perales held Exferd out a month, but finally let him return when Nampa attended one of the top three tournaments in the nation in California. With little time in the training room the results for Exferd were predictable. He wrestled quality opponents, but he lost 7-0 and 3-2 — his first two high school setbacks.
The losses stung for a bit. But Exferd decided to make the best of it and learn.
“I wanted to grow from it,” he said.
He's 18-2 overall and 18-0 against Idaho competition. His stiffest competition at 120 has come from Payton Hernandez of Columbia. Exferd is 2-0 against him, having beaten him 4-2 in a dual and 5-2 last weekend in the title match at the Weiser Invitational.
Exferd was born in Kalispell, Montana, an area rich in wrestling history. His family moved to Meridian when he was 5 years old.
That's where Exferd got his start in wrestling. In one of his early tournaments, he defeated Dedrick Navarro of Nampa. Soon thereafter the two became friends and Exferd began attending wrestling club practices with Navarro in Nampa.
They struck a bond and as time passed by he struck bonds with several Nampa wrestlers.
In middle school Exferd had made his mind up he wanted to enroll at Nampa High. However, his parents weren't going to move to Nampa.
His parents soon bought into their soon attending school in Nampa. So his freshman year, dad would drive him 13 miles to Nampa and his mother would pick him up. Last spring, he got his driver's license and that has made it easier on the family.
He enjoys watching the sun rise on the drive to Nampa each morning and is like a fish driving against the current when he returns home. He's thankful the difficult traffic is going west as he's driving east.
Exferd didn't waste any time putting his handprints on the Nampa program. He helped the Bulldogs take second in state last year, two points out of a state title.
With much of the team back, Nampa has one goal this season — capture its first state title since 1992.
Exferd and Navarro are leading the charge.
“Our team is a family,” Exferd said. “We do everything together. We care about each other. Winning a state title is our main focus.”
Exferd has been wearing a shoulder brace to keep things in tact. He praises Perales, who has also been his club coach.
“He's been a big mentor for me,” Exferd said.
Exferd's goals include becoming Nampa's first four-time state champion and earning a scholarship to wrestle in college. So far so good.
“Carson's got an internal flame about him,” Perales said. “Good enough will never be good enough for Carson.”
Exferd excels in the classroom as well. He carries a 3.89 grade-point average.
“On most teams you have a rock star,” Perales said. “He's a rock star amongst a number of rock stars at Nampa. He's always on weight. And wrestling him is an unpleasant six minutes.”