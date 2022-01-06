The Meridian wrestling team could be even better this year than a year ago.
And the Warriors were very good last winter.
Meridian will be seeking back-to-back State 5A championships since it won straight in the mid 1980s.
“We're definitely trying to enjoy the group coming through right now,” Meridian coach Brad Muri said, deflecting talk about a repeat.
Meridian qualified a dominant 29 to state last year, and 16 were state placers. Nine return led by state champs junior Cade White (138 pounds last year, 145 this year) and sophomore Jason Mara (126/138).
The Warriors have no transfers this year.
“It was kind of funny, people were up in arms about us having people move in last year,” said Muri, who begins his 10th season as the Warriors' coach. “And neighboring schools had transfers, too.”
Meridian had three wrestlers who were one match away from placing last year. So the Warriors return a solid nucleus.
The team most expected to challenge is Coeur d'Alene, which captured the Tri-State tournament championship last month.
Muri expects anywhere from 25 to 28 state qualifiers “if we peak at the right time.”
“I definitely think Kuna and us are the teams to watch out of the (Southern Idaho Conference),” Muri said. “Kuna does a really good job at developing their guys.”
Junior Isaiah Twait is back at 170 after taking third last year. He'll be in the chase for a state title.
“We'll have a lot of kids who will be on the (state awards) podium for the first time,” Muri said. “Some were at the state tournament last year and some that didn't make our district tournament and state team that have put in a lot of work. Last year we prided ourselves on having two tough kids at every weight.”
Meridian will be favored to win a second straight title at the Rollie Lane tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
• Other top returners are Josh Mendoza of Timberline, Tanner Frothinger of Eagle and Cael Palmer of Kuna.
Mendoza, a senior, won at 113; Frothinger, a junior, won at 120; and Palmer, a senior, won at 160.
