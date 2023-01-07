Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA—Cade White sat on the floor of the Ford Idaho Center visibly in pain after being slammed to the mat in the second period of the 160-pound Rollie Lane Championship final.

But it was going to take a lot more than a sprained right ankle to slow the Meridian senior down on Saturday.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments