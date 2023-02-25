Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — As much as Brad Muri marveled at the five Meridian wrestlers who won individual state title on Saturday, the Warriors coach also had to give due to the five who saw their state title dreams end Friday night with a loss in the semifinals.

All five wrestlers came back Saturday and won their first consolation match to get into their third-place match. Three of them won that match, helping push Meridian over the edge as a team to win its third straight 5A state championship Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

