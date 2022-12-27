State Wrestling-32.JPG

Eagle’s Olivia Woods, left, competes in the final round of the 285-pound class at the Idaho state wrestling tournament Feb. 26.

 Jake King / Idaho Press

The Meridian wrestling team will be out to equal something that has been done five times previously including once by the Warriors — win a third straight State 5A championship.

Post Falls did it most recently (2018-20). Eagle (2003-05), Sandpoint (1994-96) and Pocatello (1990-92) also did it. The first school to do it was Meridian (1985-87).

