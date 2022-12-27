The Meridian wrestling team will be out to equal something that has been done five times previously including once by the Warriors — win a third straight State 5A championship.
Post Falls did it most recently (2018-20). Eagle (2003-05), Sandpoint (1994-96) and Pocatello (1990-92) also did it. The first school to do it was Meridian (1985-87).
Post Falls and Nampa, which bumped up to 5A this year, hope to have a say in things when the state tournaments are held at the Ford Idaho Center Feb. 23-25.
• In 4A, Minico will be out to defend its state title. No other team appears to be have the numbers to challenge, but Bishop Kelly and Caldwell figure to push the Spartans.
• In 3A, South Fremont is far and away the favorite. Fruitland hopes to contend for a trophy.
• In 2A, New Plymouth figures to challenge defending champ Ririe.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS
There are 10 boys returning champs and four girls returning champs in the Treasure Valley.
In the boys, Tanner Frothinger of Eagle, Jason Mara of Meridian, Aden Attao of Borah, Matthew Martino of Bishop Kelly, Carson Exferd of Nampa, Hunter Bidelman of Caldwell, Nakoa Fouret of Columbia, Payton Gunter of Nampa, Caleb Shaw of New Plymouth and Mossy Waite of New Plymouth return.
In the girls, Clare Waite of Boise, Hallie Campbell of Columbia, Reece Woods of Eagle and Olivia Woods of Eagle are back.
STATE RANKINGS
Idahosports.com will be producing state rankings for all classifications of boys and girls throughout the season.
In its most recent rankings released Dec. 21, Meridian (5A), Minico (4A), South Fremont (3A) and Ririe (2A) were atop their respective classes in the boys and defending champ Eagle is ahead of Columbia in the girls.
Meridian has six ranked No. 1 at their respective weights and Nampa has four.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Tanner Frothinger of Eagle, ranked No. 1 at 138, is looking to join a small group of four-time state champs and just the second in school history.
NEW COACH AT NEW PLYMOUTH
Dakota Stallings takes over at New Plymouth, and the goal of winning a state title hasn't changed.
The Pilgrims return six state placers and two state champs.
"We absolutely want to challenge for a state title," Stallings said.
Melba should challenge the Pilgrims for the District III title. With the addition of two more teams in 2A in District I, the Western Idaho Conference lost a state berth and will only send the top two to state.
FAVORED TO REPEAT
Eagle captured the first girls state title. Last year marked the first season the Idaho High School Activities Association offered a state wrestling tourney for girls.
The Mustangs return five of six state placers including state champs and twins Reece and Olivia Woods.
"We have enough firepower," Eagle coach Mike Stone said. "It's a pretty seasoned group."
Adding to the Mustangs' depth is the addition of Stone's daughter, Tommy Stone, a freshman at 100 pounds. She's a two-time Idaho freestyle state champ.
Eagle has 15 on the team this year, a bump over nine from a year ago.
The girls will have 12 weights for state and a 16-person bracket in each weight.