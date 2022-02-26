POCATELLO — It had been 34 years between state titles for the Meridian wrestling team until it broke the drought last year.
It didn’t have to wait anywhere near that long for another.
The Warriors repeated as 5A state champions on Saturday, beating out Coeur d’Alene 290.5-281.
“It’s like a family moving here,” said sophomore Jason Mara, who won his second straight state title at 138 pounds after moving to Meridian from California. “Everyone is super close, all the wrestlers and coaches are super close with each other.”
Meridian also got a state title from senior Brodyn Sunada who won his first career title at 152.
“I’m just so grateful to have the coaching staff and my friends around me in this great moment,” said Sunada.
Meridian coach Brad Muri said that Sunada’s journey to becoming a state champion was a six-year process, which started when he didn’t win a single match as a sixth grader.
“That kid’s a workhorse, he does everything right,” said Muri. “He’s putting in time in the offseason. We’re going to miss him because he’s the ideal kid. He shows up every day and works hard. He’s a stud.”
Meridian won the state title by placing 14, and even had to overcome adversity at the state tournament. Muri said he had a pair of wrestlers go down with injuries this weekend, one with a dislocated elbow and another with a fractured wrist.
But the Warriors didn’t let that affect them as they kept pushing through for a title.
“It’s really cool for the program, for the school and for the kids,” said Muri. “It was a crazy year, I had a buddy tell me I have to be grateful for the years where everything comes together. We had a lot of adversity at this tournament, some kids get injured, some things not fall our way. So, it was pretty special.”
Two other local wrestlers were able to defend their state titles with Kuna’s Cael Palmer (160), while Eagle’s Tanner Frothinger took his third straight state title at 126.
Frothinger will have a shot at winning a fourth state title next season.
“I started wrestling at age four and been working for this goal every day since then,” Frothinger said. “This is sacrificing summers and putting in work with my buddies. This sport is fun, but it's much more fun when you’re winning.:
Kuna’s Carter Torres won a state title at 182, while Borah’s Aden Attao won at 285.