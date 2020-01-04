NAMPA — Kuna High School is one of the most storied wrestling programs with four state championships among its many other accolades.
But there was one thing missing. It was what the Kavemen had spent nearly two decades chasing — a Rollie Lane championship.
They finally got it at the 19th annual Rollie Lane Invitational on Saturday evening at the Ford Idaho Center.
“It’s nice to finally get over that hump,” Kuna coach Pat Owens said. “We’ve been close, really close, and the guys are happy about it. Not our best performance, but I’m not complaining.”
The Kavemen, whose best finish previously was second in 2014, held off Post Falls with 189 points to become the first Treasure Valley team in a decade to win the tournament. Columbia was the last team to do so in 2010.
“A couple classes before us used to called themselves the Dream Team,” Kuna junior Hunter Mitchell said. “So I guess we have that bragging right now.”
Post Falls finished in second with 171.5 points. Coeur d’Alene (147), Nampa (138) and Lakeland (137) rounded out the top five.
The Kavemen claimed Idaho’s biggest and arguably most prestigious wrestling tournament with four placers, led by Mitchell, who won the 120-pound championship. He’s the first wrestler since Levi Perry in 2016 to win a Rollie Lane title.
The two-time reigning state champion did so in dramatic fashion too.
He was trailing 7-3 against Thunder Ridge’s Kaden Ramos (32-1) going into the third and final period. And Ramos, somewhat surprisingly, picked neutral to start the round. He had taken Mitchell (27-1) down three times in the first two rounds. But the decision backfired.
“Not to sound cocky or anything, but I’m best on my feet,” Mitchell said. “So once he picked neutral, I was like this is my time to go now.”
Mitchell scored a two-point takedown on a modified double leg to cut the deficit to 7-5. Mitchell then balled Ramos up in a cradle to get the pin — all in the span of 37 seconds.
“It’s the feeling of winning my first state championship all over again,” Mitchell said. “That’s basically how I’m feeling right now. … This is better for sure.”
Kuna’s other two finalists didn’t fare as well.
Junior Dante Roggio suffered a 14-3 major decision loss to Coeur d’Alene’s Drew Roberts in the 138 final and Preston Owens was on the wrong end of a double overtime thriller.
Owens lost 2-1 to former state champion A.J. De La Rosa of Post Falls. This came after Owens spoiled Crook County’s (Oregon) Hunter Mode’s attempt of becoming a four-time Rollie Lane champion with a second-round pin in the semis.
“That’s not a small thing as the five seed. To get there alone he had to really battle,” Pat Owens said. “So I’m really proud of him.”
Last year’s 4A heavyweight state champion Gavin Heindel took third for Kuna.
The Kavemen are the defending 4A state champions and have seven state placers back from that team. Their only losses this season have come at the Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Heber City, Utah. They got beat by Wasatch and Payson, who are both defending state champions in Utah.
“Our expectations are not going to change as the season goes on,” Pat Owens said. “We’re the defending state champions and we plan to stay there.”
PAIR OF COLUMBIA SENIORS WIN ROLLIE IN FINAL GO-AROUND: Angel Rios kept coming up just a little short. Payton Lanningham hadn’t been there in two years.
The Columbia seniors both walked away as champions.
Rios won at 152, while Lanningham took home the girls 143-pound title.
Lanningham (23-1) did it first.
She dispatched of top-seeded and previously unbeaten Hailey Say of Hanford (Washington) with a late second-round pin. The match was never really in doubt either other than Lanningham nearly getting tripped to her back early on. But Lanningham was already up 7-0 when she pinned Say with 15 seconds left in the round.
“It’s so relieving,” Lanningham said. “This is a big one for me. No matter what happens the rest of the season, I can look back on this and say, ‘I did it.’”
It was Lanningham’s first time competing at the tournament since her freshman year — when she went two and out against the boys. Coaches didn’t sign her up for it the following year. Lanningham then missed last year’s tournament with a broken foot.
“I had to be a stat girl,” Lanningham said. "So this is much better."
Just as Lanningham walked off the mat to hugs from coaches and family, Rios (30-2) ran on it. He was eager to finally win the one tournament that had eluded him for years.
Rios' previous stints at Rollie saw him finish fourth, third and second. Isaiah Gonzalez of Pasco (Washington) edged him 6-3 in the finals last year.
“It was a little bit rough, especially last year,” Rios said. “But I think it made me a little bit better each year to finally win it this year. And plus, it makes the feeling of winning it that much better because it’s something I’ve worked four years for.”
He left little doubt this time around with a 13-5 major decision over Tayten Gillette of Gooding.
“It felt really great,” Rios said. “I’ve been looking forward to this tournament for over a year now and now that I won, I think it gives me confidence to finally win the state title this year.”
Rios is looking to win his first state title since his freshman year.
NAMPA’S NAVARRO WINS AT THE BUZZER: Dedrick Navarro had a moment worth waiting for.
The Nampa freshman stood around for a couple of minutes while officials talked it over. In the end, they confirmed what the 98-pounder already knew — that he was a champion.
Navarro scored a takedown on Boise’s Lucas Kanownik (14-1) just as the time clock hit triple zeros in a 5-4 win for his first Rollie Lane championship in his first go-around.
“It feels awesome,” Navarro said.
Navarro, whose father Nathan wrestled for Oregon State, was down 4-2 with 15 seconds remaining. After getting a quick escape point, he immediately dived at the legs of Kanownik ,who handed Navarro (18-1) his only loss of the season at the Wiley Dobbs Tournament in Twin Falls. Following a mad scramble, Navarro shucked Kanownik’s leg and grabbed his ankle right as the buzzer sounded.
The referees waved it off, though.
When the Nampa coaches protested, the officials went to the edge of the mat to discuss it further. About a minute later, Navarro was awarded the points.
But the drama wasn’t over yet.
The Boise coaches challenged it next. So the referees conversed again. But the ruling was upheld.
“I thought I had it in time,” Navarro said. “I knew I had taken him down, but it was up to them if they were going to let me get it or not."
OTHER LOCAL CHAMPS: Rocky Mountain’s Mia Furman (25-0) claimed the girls 116-pound crown. She pinned Frankie Graham of Mt. View (Oregon) in 1:02. … Caldwell’s Marissa Jimenez (22-1) beat arguably the state’s best girls wrestler on her way to the 130-pound championship. The sophomore downed Idaho Falls’ Brigid Shannon 8-6 in overtime and was named the most outstanding girls lightweight wrestler for that effort. … Charley Hastriter (13-2) of Capital went on a bit of an underdog run. The fourth seed knocked off the top two seeds on his way to the 220 title. The senior pinned second-ranked American Falls’ Wyatt Kearn 24 seconds into the second round for the championship. Hastriter, who finished third at state last year, beat top-seeded Cortland Horton of Eagle 8-1 in the semis.