Joel Campbell, New Plymouth
• 2A State Champion at 145 pounds.
• 2A District III Champion.
• Finished season with a 50-0 record.
• Pinned 35 opponents during season.
• Won 145-pound titles at Rollie Lane Invitational, Magic Valley Classic and R.D. Brown Invitational.
• Led New Plymouth to first-ever 2A state title.
Kyle Rice, New Plymouth
• 2A State Champion at 126 pounds.
• 2A District III Champion.
• Finished season with 37-0 record.
• Pinned 21 opponents on the season.
• Won 126-pound title at Magic Valley Classic.
• Won 120-pound title at Rollie Lane Invitational and R.D. Brown Invitational.
• Led New Plymouth to first-ever 2A state title.