2020-21 WRESTLING SPORTS STARS

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Joel Campbell, New Plymouth

• 2A State Champion at 145 pounds.

• 2A District III Champion.

• Finished season with a 50-0 record.

• Pinned 35 opponents during season.

• Won 145-pound titles at Rollie Lane Invitational, Magic Valley Classic and R.D. Brown Invitational.

• Led New Plymouth to first-ever 2A state title.

Carson Exferd, Nampa

• 2A State Champion at 126 pounds.

• 2A District III Champion.

• Finished season with 37-0 record.

• Pinned 21 opponents on the season.

• Won 126-pound title at Magic Valley Classic.

• Won 120-pound title at Rollie Lane Invitational and R.D. Brown Invitational.

• Led New Plymouth to first-ever 2A state title.

Kyle Rice, New Plymouth

• 2A State Champion at 126 pounds.

• 2A District III Champion.

• Finished season with 37-0 record.

• Pinned 21 opponents on the season.

• Won 126-pound title at Magic Valley Classic.

• Won 120-pound title at Rollie Lane Invitational and R.D. Brown Invitational.

• Led New Plymouth to first-ever 2A state title.

Tags

Load comments