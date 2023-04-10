Subscribe
Mia Furman, Rocky Mountain
• Won 145-pound state title.
• Won District III title.
• Finished season with 41-1 record.
• Ranked No. 4 high school wrestler in the country at 144 pounds by USA Wrestling.
• Won tournament titles at Big Mountain Invitational, Jaybird Memorial and
Safeway Buckle Classic.
Elise Twait, Meridian
• Won state title at 138 pounds.
• Finished season with 46-6 record.
• Won tournament titles at R.D. Brown Invitational, Jaybird Memorial, Storm the Stripes and Ardis E. Nash Memorial.
Reece Woods, Eagle
• Won state title at 185 pounds.
• Finished season with 26-2 record.
• Ranked No. 23 wrestler in the country at 180 pounds by USA Wrestling.
• Won Tournament titles at TigerGrizz Invitational, Jaybird Memorial and Safeway Buckle Classic.
• Helped Eagle win state title as a team.
