Aden Attao, Borah
• Won second straight 5A State Title at 285 pounds.
• Won District III title.
• Finished season with 40-0 record.
• Won Reno Tournament of Champions, Rollie Lane Invitational, TigerGrizz Invitational and Weiser Invitational.
• Ranked No. 11 in country at 285 pounds by FloWrestling.
• Signed to wrestle at Oregon State.
Jason Mara, Meridian
• Won third straight 5A State Title at 152 pounds.
• Finished season with 52-4 record.
• Won tournament titles at R.D. Brown Invitational and Rollie Lane Invitational.
• Helped lead Meridian to state title as a team.
• Committed to wrestle at Stanford University as part of 2024 class.
Jadon Skellenger, Bishop Kelly
• Won 4A State Title at 152 pounds.
• Finished season with 44-0 record.
• Won tournament titles at Red Halverson Invitational, Rockwell Rumble, Rollie Lane
Invitational, Sierra Nevada Classic and Muilenburg Tournament.
