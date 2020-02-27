Grapplers take center stage this weekend for the Idaho state wrestling championships, which begin with the 3A/2A classifications bright and early at 9 a.m. Friday inside the Ford Idaho Center.
The 5A/4A classification starts at 2:30 p.m.
Before everything gets underway, here are the Treasure Valley’s top-seeded wrestlers and teams to watch out for.
5A
TEAM TO WATCH, MERIDIAN: The Warriors have four state championships in program history. But the last of which was in 1987. However, they've had a bit of a resurgence this season. They won the District III championship for the first time since 1999 by qualifying a school-record 25 wrestlers for state. Meridian went 18-4 in duals this season, including a perfect 9-0 against 5A Southern Idaho Conference opponents.
TOP SEEDS
BREYDEN MORRILL, MERIDIAN, 132: The senior is 30-6 this season with multiple titles, including at last week’s district tournament. He is a three-time state placer. Morrill lost 6-2 in the 126-pound final a year go to Post Falls’ Isaac Jessen, who just so happens to be on the opposite side of the bracket as the No. 2 seed.
KALEB SMITH, MERIDIAN, 170: The junior went 34-3. The Fargo All-American finished runner-up at Rollie Lane and was a district champion. Smith placed third last year.
ABE TURPEN, CAPITAL, 195: The senior has ruled his weight class over the last two years. He is the two-time defending state champion. Turpen, who is 29-5, looks well on his way to a three-peat after winning a district title in a combined time of one minute and 17 seconds. He would become the first ever three-time state champion in school history with another title.
CHARLEY HASTRITER, CAPITAL, 220: The junior has been a bit of a surprise this season. He is 36-3 with titles at Rollie Lane, Tiger-Grizz and districts. On a team that features Turpen, Hastriter has arguably been the better wrestler this season. Hastriter, who took third at state last year, was SIC Wrestler of the Year this season.
JOSIAH LARA, SKYVIEW, 285: The senior was the surprise of the state tournament last season. He won the heavyweight title after never having reached the podium before. Lara went 36-7 and won at places like districts. A rematch with Lake City’s Owen Hughes, who Lara beat 3-1 in the finals, could be on the horizon.
4A
TEAM TO WATCH, KUNA: The defending state champion has been the team to beat all season. The Kavemen are arguably the best program in the state right now. Kuna is 20-2 in duals this season with its only losses coming at the Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Heber City, Utah. It got beat by Wasatch and Payson — both defending state championships. Outside of that, the Kavemen have won Bucks Bags, the Calhoun Classic, Tiger-Grizz, Red Halverson and the first Rollie Lane title in program history. They beat two-time defending 5A champion Post Falls by 17.5 points. So the fifth state title in school history seems imminent.
TOP SEEDS
DEDRICK NAVARRO, NAMPA, 98: What a debut. The freshman went 43-2 with titles at Red Halverson, districts and Rollie Lane.
SIMON ALBE LUNA, NAMPA, 106: Luna was also a freshman sensation for the Bulldogs. He finished 42-6 with wins at Red Halverson and Wiley Dobb. Albe Luna also owns a pinfall over Bishop Kelly’s Christopher Martino, who won a state championship at 98 pounds last season. The two could meet in this year’s finals.
MICHAEL MITCHELL, KUNA 120: The junior is already halfway to becoming the 28th Idaho and second Kavemen wrestler ever to four-peat. The two-time state champion can move one step closer this weekend. Mitchell, who’s won state titles at 106 and 113 the last two seasons, is 44-1 this season. He’s won multiple titles, including Rollie Lane and districts for the third year in a row.
DANTE ROGGIO, KUNA 138: Third time’s a charm? The junior is certainly hoping so after two straight trips to the finals have resulted in heartbreaking losses, including an 8-7 decision last year. Roggio is 41-1 with his only blemish coming to Coeur d’Alene’s Drew Roberts in the championship of Rollie Lane.
PRESTON OWENS, KUNA 145: The son of coach Pat Owens has had an impressive first two years. The junior made the finals as just a freshman before finishing third at state last season. He’s 43-2 this season with a runner-up finish at Rollie Lane, so Owens appears ready to capture that elusive championship this time around.
ANGEL RIOS, COLUMBIA, 152: The senior has enjoyed one of the most prolific careers in Wildcat history. He’s shattered both Columbia’s career all-time win (181) and takedown (167) records on his way to becoming a four-time district champion and three-time state finalist. After winning it all as freshman, Rios has finished second the last two years. With a 46-2 mark and a Rollie Lane title, he’ll to end his high school career in style before heading off to DII Minnesota State at Moorehead.
NICO RODRIGUEZ, COLUMBIA, 220: The sophomore went 33-2 and claimed his second district title in a row despite missing six weeks of the season with a broken foot. Rodriguez earned All-American honors as well at Reno.
GAVIN HEINDEL, KUNA, 285: The senior was carried off the mat last year after winning the heavyweight championship to clinch Kuna a team title. That situation could happen again. He’s 47-2 and placed third at Rollie Lane.
3A
TEAM TO WATCH, WEISER: The Wolverines won their fifth straight district title last weekend. They went undefeated in duals this season and took third at the Muilenburg Invitational in La Grande, Oregon, behind only La Grande and Burns, which are expected to win state at 4A and 3A, respectively. But Weiser hasn’t brought home a state trophy since 2016.
TOP SEEDS
EZRA CLEMENS, FRUITLAND, 98: The freshman went 43-6 with titles at Padilla, R.D. Brown and Weiser. Clemens also finished fourth at Rollie Lane.
GREG GISSEL, FRUITLAND 220: The Grizzlies have produced a state champion every year since 2010, the junior appears to have the best chance at continuing that streak. He is 42-2 with six championships, including districts last week. Gissel was also fifth at Rollie Lane and was a runner-up at state last year.
2A
TEAM TO WATCH, NEW PLYMOUTH: If anyone is going to dethrone five-time reigning champion Ririe, it’s the Pilgrims. They went 20-1 in duals and have won six different tournaments, including their fifth consecutive district title. New Plymouth had the best showing of any 2A team at Rollie Lane with a ninth-place finish, but Ririe didn’t attend. The Pilgrims took third at state last year.
TOP SEEDS
KYLE RICE, NEW PLYMOUTH, 120: If the name sounds familiar, it should. The sophomore is the younger brother of Joe Rice, who became the 25th Idaho wrestler ever to win four state championships. Kyle Rice, who won state at 106 pounds last year, could get halfway there himself this weekend. He’s 45-2, which ties him with Joe for the most single-season wins in program history, and took third at Rollie Lane.
TRENT MYERS, NEW PLYMOUTH, 138: Following a freshman season that saw him take fourth at 126, the sophomore is even better this season. Myers is 40-4 with wins at R.D. Brown, the Magic Valley Classic, Pine Eagle and districts where he pinned his way through.
JOEL CAMPBELL, NEW PLYMOUTH, 145: The coach’s son is also on pace to becoming a four-time state champion. The sophomore won it all at 138 pounds a year ago. Campebll is 42-7 with wins at the Magic Valley Classic, Pine Eagle and districts. He also owns a win over Nyssa’s Elijah Cleaver, who is expected to win his third state title in Oregon.