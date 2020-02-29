NAMPA — Fruitland’s run continues.
No, the Grizzlies didn’t take home a team trophy, but their streak of having an individual state champion was extended to 11.
Ezra Clemens took home the 3A 98-pound title at the Idaho state wrestling championships at the Ford Idaho Center on Saturday. And the freshman only needed 23 seconds to do so with a first-round pin over South Fremont's Ryker Simmons.
“There’s a lot of stuff going through my mind right now,” Clemens said. “It’s mainly happiness. I’m just thankful for my coaches, friends, teammates and family for helping me get here. It’s just a wonderful experience.”
Greg Gissel also made the finals for Fruitland. But he was bested 2-1 in double overtime by American Falls’ Wyatt Kearns in the grudge match. Gissel beat him at a tournament in Buhl, and Kearns at Rollie Lane.
Weiser finished fourth as a team with 161.5 points. South Fremont won it with 245.5 points.
2A
PILGRIMS MAKE HISTORY: New Plymouth didn’t take home its first ever state championship, but it was still the best season in program history.
The Pilgrims finished second with 199 points — 46 behind Ririe, which won its sixth straight state title. The 199 points are still the most ever at a state tournament by New Plymouth.
It did so with three individual state champions — also a program first.
Sophomore Kyle Rice (120) survived popping his right ankle out of place for an 11-4 decision over Grace’s Clayton Lunt, a former state champion, for his second consecutive title.
Joel Campbell (145) won his second state title in a row as well. The sophomore did so after being thrown to his back on a head-and-arm a few seconds into the first period. He came back for a 17-7 major decision over Gabe Prather of Potlatch.
Trent Myers (138) was the third state champion for New Plymouth. The sophomore, who took fourth last year, won his first state championship by edging Austin Nalder of Malad 3-1.
New Plymouth also had five other placers. Caleb Shaw (98) was second. Hsee Hsee (152) and Hunter Beus (160) both took third. Riley Lundy (106) and Hunter Williams (285) were fourth and sixth, respectively.
The Pilgrims ended the season with 20 dual wins — the most in school history.
They won their sixth straight district title.
And won the Magic Valley Tournament for the first time, beating Ririe by 40 points there.
“Just a couple weeks back, with all that the guys have accomplished this year, I named them, ‘The Mighty Grims’ and they liked that,” New Plymouth coach Caleb Campbell said. “We set the bar pretty high and just because we didn’t achieve our ultimate goal, I take absolutely nothing away from them this year.”