NAMPA — Fruitland’s streak continues.
No, the Grizzlies didn’t take home a team trophy, but their streak of having an individual state champion was extended to 11.
Ezra Clemens took home the 3A 98-pound championship at the Ford Idaho Center on Saturday. And the freshman only needed 23 seconds to do so with a first-round pin over Ryker Simmons.
“There’s a lot of stuff going through my mind right now,” Clemens said. “It’s mainly happiness. I’m just thankful for my coaches, friends, teammates and family for helping me get here. It’s just a wonderful experience.”
Greg Gissel also made the finals for Fruitland, but he was bested 2-1 in double overtime by American Falls’ Wyatt Kearns in the grudge match. Gissel beat him at a tournament in Buhl, and Kearns at Rollie Lane.
Weiser finished fourth with 161.5 points. South Fremont won it with 245.5 points.
2A
PILGRIMS MAKE HISTORY: New Plymouth didn’t take home its first ever state championship, but it was still the best season in program history.
The Pilgrims finished second with 199 points — 46 behind Ririe, which won its sixth straight state title. The 199 points are the most ever at a state tournament by New Plymouth.
It did so with three individual state champions — also a program first.
Sophomore Kyle Rice (120) survived an ankle injury for an 11-4 decision over Grace’s Clayton Lunt, a former state champion, for his second consecutive title.
Joel Campbell (145) won his second state title in a row as well. The sophomore overcame being thrown to his back on a head-and-arm move to do so too. He picked up a 17-7 major decision over Gabe Prather of Potlatch.
And rounding it out was Trent Myers (138), winning his first state championship by edging Austin Nalder of Malad 3-1.
The Pilgrims also won their sixth straight district title, and the Magic Valley Tournament for the first time ever. It actually beat Ririe by 40 points there.
“Just a couple weeks back with all the guys have accomplished this year, I named them, ‘The Mighty Grims’ and they liked that,” New Plymouth coach Caleb Campbell said. “We set the bar pretty high and just because we didn’t come away with the ultimate prize, I take absolutely nothing away from them this year.”