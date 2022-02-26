POCATELLO — Four years ago, Liv Wieber entered high school as the only girl on the Eagle wrestling team.
Four years later, the senior ends her career with two Idaho High School Athletic Association sanctioned titles: One as an individual and one she shares with her Mustangs teammates.
In the first year of Idaho hosting an official girls state tournament, it was Eagle that stole the show, with three individual titles, helping the Mustangs roll away with the team title.
“Last year we won the unofficial title, but it’s super cool to win this as a team,” said Wieber, who won at 132. “I love these girls, these girls are like my family. To win it together is just super special.”
Eagle ran away with the team title, scoring 111 points, with second place Columbia finishing with 66.
“The girls, they’re just special,” said Eagle coach Mike Stone. “They came to me with athleticism, we taught them a few wrestling moves and they’ve taken the ball and run with it. To be the inaugural state champions, it feels good to be the pioneers and put an Eagle High School stamp on it.”
Eagle also got state titles from twin sisters Reece and Olivia Woods. Reece Woods beat Eagle High teammate Jordynn LeBeau in the 182 final, while Olivia won at 285.
“I love that we get to create a culture for other girls to come out here,” said Reece Woods, “This is just the beginning. I hope there’s more girls that come out, I hope the sport continues to grow and eventually it’s viewed equal as the boys wrestling.”
For Olvia Woods, her win against Amie Hartman of Mountain Home came after trailing Hartman 8-3 in the third period. But the Eagle junior was able to get fall points on Hartman before pinning her to put an exclamation mark on the team title.
“I was more nervous than I usually am, because this is state,” said Olivia Woods. “But what usually goes through my head is ‘I can’t lose this, I’ve done too much to lose this. It’s exciting to know the work I’ve put in this season, it’s getting me somewhere and I’m achieving my goals.”
For many of the wrestlers in this tournament, it took a lot of hard work and campaigning just to get a girls tournament. The past two years an unofficial tournament was held, separate from the boys tournament. This year, the IHSAA held an eight-person, 10-weight class tournament in conjunction with the boys tournament.
“It’s amazing to see girls wrestling grow so far,” said Caldwell senior Marissa Jimenez, who capped off a 34-0 season with a title at 138. It was her second straight undefeated season.
Boise’s Clare Waite won a title at 145, while Columbia’s Hallie Campbell won at 150.
With the first girls state tournament in the books, eyes turn to the future of girls wrestling in Idaho. While Stone said he is thankful that there is this opportunity for girls now, he hopes to see more weight classes and expanded brackets in the future.
“It’s been overdue for some time,” said Stone. “They do a great job with the unofficial tournament and promoting more girls only tournament. This was the right time to do it, we just want it bigger than it is.”