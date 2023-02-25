NAMPA — The secret to the Eagle’s girls wrestling team’s success is in the school’s rugby team.
No matter the sport, the Mustangs just seem to keep winning.
With 11 girls from the three-time defending state champion rugby team wrestling for them, the Mustangs captured their second straight girls title on Saturday. Eagle finished with 126 points, 55 ahead of second-place Mountain Home.
“We’re best friends inside the wrestling room, outside the wrestling room,” said junior Jordynn LeBeau, who pinned Columbia’s Kyra Richards in 53 seconds to win the 165-pound title. “We work together, we win for each other, instead of winning for ourselves. It’s a win for all of us.”
Eagle has dominated the state tournament ever since the IHSAA sanctioned it for the first-time last season. In the first season, the Mustangs also put up a 55-point victory on the field.
“It is so awesome and so special,” said senior Reece Woods, who won her second straight state title at 185 pounds. “I get to be out here with a lot of my teammates from my rugby team. It’s just awesome to be out here together and win another state title. Hopefully we can keep it going.”
Reece and her twin sister, Olivia, started the rugby to wrestling movement at Eagle.
Last season, the qualified six wrestlers for state with both Woods sisters and Liv Wieber winning individual titles.
This year, after recruiting more teammates, seven Mustangs came to state. Five of them placed.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“It’s just body contact and body positioning” LeBeau said about the similarities between wrestling and rugby. “Knowing where you’re at and how to control physical contact with other people.”
Olivia Woods finished second at 235 pounds, while Emry Woods was fourth in the same weight class.
Holland Wieber was third in 126.
“I think the biggest thing was the girls stayed together,” said Eagle coach Mike Stone. “Every came back that was supposed to come back and then they dragged some more rugby girls with them. That bolstered the team, my daughter came in with them. They helped bring in more recruits, but the core stayed the same.”
And of course, there were the two champions, Reece Woods and LeBeau. Both were dominating in their title runs as seven of the eight victories between the two this weekend came via the fall.
“It’s really awesome,” said Reece Woods. “I’m really grateful for my teammates that have come out and help Eagle be the team it was when I first started. It’s really awesome just to see a bunch of girls come out and try something new and different.”
Payette’s Jordan Barrett (132 pounds), Meridian’s Elise Twait (138), Rocky Mountain’s Mia Furman (145) and Boise’s Ornella Kero (152) all won individual state titles.
Columbia finished in fourth as a team.