NAMPA — Angel Rios knows things could have very easily turned out different for him.
If not for wrestling, the Columbia High School senior might not be able to take care of himself.
If not for Columbia coach Todd Cady, the 152-pounder might be out of the sport altogether.
And if not for three points, he would be in the midst of trying to become just the 29th Idaho wrestler ever to win four individual state titles.
But while others might have avoided dealing with such challenges, Rios has embraced them all. He’ll take on another such challenge in the form of the Rollie Lane Invitational. Rios will look to win the state’s biggest wrestling tournament for the first time in his last go around when the 19th edition gets under way Friday at the Ford Idaho Center.
“I’m a firm believer that the harder you work, the luckier you get. Luck goes to those that deserve it, and no one deserves it more than Angel,” Cady said. “Going to wrestling practice, it’s hard work. He shows up and he attacks every workout we give him and leaves the room exhausted and better than when he entered it. He’s applied that to his life too. He’s welcomed every challenge, so to me, it makes sense that he’s in the position he’s in.”
Rios was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome at 3.
Doctors told his parents he would never talk or be potty trained. And for a while, they were right.
Rios was only able to say a few words and wasn’t potty trained until he was 6. He was regularly behind in all of his classes as well.
And if not for a chance encounter at school, it may have all continued. Rios received a flyer from his first-grade teacher. On it, was tryout information for wrestling. He was at practice later that day.
Within a year, Rio was fully potty trained and at the top of his class. He’s been a grade ahead in math since the fifth grade.
“Wrestling instilled a work ethic in me that I wanted to apply to the other areas of my life,” Rios said. “The hard work, the coaches, pushed me to work harder and get the help that I needed.”
He was a natural on the mat.
Former Columbia wrestler Kekana Fouret, a three-time state champion who is now at Utah Valley, found that out firsthand. Rios constantly beat up on him when they were younger. His one and only win against him was via forfeit after Rios hyperextended his arm.
It resulted in Fouret’s name going on an 8½x11¾ inch yellow legal pad. It’s where Rios put the names of every kid — and there weren't many — who beat him. He still does it to this day.
“He did put me on his hit list,” Fouret said while laughing. “But in all seriousness, Angel just knows how to win. He’ll warm up like an hour before his match and pace back and forth to the point where everyone asks, ‘What’s he doing over there? Why is he pacing?’ That’s just how he gets prepared — his mindset. It doesn’t matter who’s across from him, he’ll wrestle every kid to the best of his ability.”
Rios won district titles all three years of middle school and was third at Reno Worlds as just an eighth grader before coming to Columbia. But his career there almost ended before it really began.
As a freshman, he became so obsessed with winning and making weight, his grades suffered. It got so bad that Rios failed a couple of classes and was on the verge of becoming academically ineligible.
Rios was also getting kicked out of camps for immature behavior. So he thought about quitting.
But Cady didn’t let him. He went so far as to force him to do homework in his classroom during lunch hour.
Rios finished 40-12 on his way to district and state titles at 120 pounds that season. He’s maintained a 3.0 grade-point average over the last two years too.
“Angel had to grow up. He did and became a champion in more ways than one,” Cady said. "He got frustrated with me always being on him about how he was in the classroom, how he was outside of the wrestling room. But he never once tried to squirm out and find the easy way out. He made me so proud and continues to do so every single day."
Rios' state championship as a freshman got people talking.
Only one wrestler in program history had ever won four state titles before — Tristan Jarboe (2011-14). A lot of people told Rios he could be the second. Rios had the rare feat as his top goal.
And Rios looked well on his way to being halfway there as a sophomore. After bumping up to 132 pounds, he won his second straight district crown. But in the state championship, Rios fell 2-1 in double overtime to Post Falls' A.J. De La Rosa — the same kid he had beat in the finals the year before.
However, Rios still entered last year as the 27th-ranked 138-pound junior in the country, according to Wrestling USA Magazine. And once again, Rios lived up to the hype — until the finals.
Despite claiming his third district championship in a row and going 47-10, Rios fell in the finals to another wrestler he had already beaten before. Rios lost to Emmett’s Monte Zufelt, who he defeated 6-4 at Rollie Lane, by the exact score, at state.
“I fell to my knees and I started crying like I’ve never cried in a wrestling match ever in my high school career,” Rios said. “It sucked because I worked harder in those two years than I had at any other point in my life and it still wasn't enough. But I quickly realized that those losses don't define me or take away from everything else I've achieved."
Rios is right.
His list of accomplishments is impressive and still growing in fact.
They include being a three-time district champion and signed on to wrestle at NCAA Division II Minnesota State University.
Rios is 25-2 this season with wins at places like Montana’s Sidney Eagle Invite on Dec. 7. His only two losses came at Reno Worlds
He is just eight wins away from breaking Fouret’s all-time win record (168) as well. Rios’ career record currently stands at 160-33.
“There have been a lot of great wrestlers that have came through Columbia’s program,” 220-pound sophomore Nico Rodriguez said. “I’d say Angel is up there on that list.”
Rios can also finally win Rollie Lane — widely regarded as Idaho's most prestigious wrestling tournament. He nearly did so last year in a 6-3 loss to Isaiah Gonzalez (Pasco, Washington) in the finals. Rios took fourth there as a freshman and was third his sophomore year.
Being a four-time district champion is very much in the cards for him too.
And, of course, do the one thing that’s eluded him the past two years — win another state title. If Rios does, he would become just the second wrestler in school history ever to reach four state championship finals.
So, considering everything, things have turned out pretty well for him after all.
“I take a lot of pride in everything I’ve overcome,” Rios said. “I thank myself every day for that.”