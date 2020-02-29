NAMPA — Abe Turpen came out of nowhere to win a state title two years ago.
The Capital 195-pound senior didn’t surprise anyone at the Idaho state wrestling championships Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
He became the first person in program history to win three state championships with a first-round pin of Rocky Mountain’s Bronson Staley.
"He's one of Capital's most dominant wrestlers ever," Capital coach Elliot Zander said. "He always left everything out there on the mat. He was a fun wrestler to watch compete for sure."
Few would have guessed that Turpen would be the one either.
He won one match before being eliminated from state with two first-round pins his freshman year. Turpen then entered state the following year unseeded.
But he pinned No. 1 overall seed Sullivan Andrus of Bonneville in the first round on his way to an unexpected 195-pound state championship.
"When I won it my sophomore year, I realized the opportunity ahead of me," Turpen said. "I knew I was in shape. I knew I had been prepared."
Turpen nearly had that opportunity derailed the following year, though.
He suffered a third-degree separation in his right shoulder after lifting his opponent up in the air and slamming him on the mat, shoulder first in of the first duals of the season. Turpen was out for four weeks.
He only wrestled a handful of matches before districts where he endured yet another injury.
Turpen and Eagle’s Cortland Hortland collided head first after both were going for a takedown in the semifinals. Turpen got the brunt of it. His right eye immediately swelled shut. So he had to forfeit the rest of his matches. It resulted in Turpen finishing seventh and going into state unseeded — again.
But it didn't matter. Turpen pinned all of his opponents, including another top seed, on his way to repeating at 195 pounds.
“That’s what motivates me," Turpen said. “That’s what gets me through all the tough practices. That’s what separates me from my competition.”
However, there were no hiccups in his final go-around — just dominance, including Saturday's final. He nearly pinned Staley in 12 seconds. But put him away with 49 seconds left in the opening period to etch his name in the record books in his final wrestling match.
Turpen is going to play rugby at the University of Arizona instead.
“Of course I'm going to miss wrestling," Turpen said. "I love it. It's been my passion since I was 4 years old, but this is a good way to go out."
Charley Hastriter (220) also won a state title for the Eagles. The junior, who finished third at 182 pounds last year, beat Logan George of Highland 6-3. It capped a year that saw him also win Rollie Lane on his way to being named the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Wrestler of the Year.
"He just decided to turn it up a notch this season and just got really focused in," Zander said. "He put in some extra work and just dialed it in and things just kept rolling and kept the momentum and finished strong."
MERIDIAN GOES 3 FOR 3 IN FINALS: Until this year, the Warriors hadn’t won a District III Championship since 1999.
It rode that momentum to the tune of three individual state championships along with a third-place trophy with 196 points behind only Highland (209) and Post Falls, which won its third consecutive championship with 213.
Meridian has Cade White (120), Breyden Morrill (132) and Kaleb Smith (170) to thank for that.
White started it out with a double overtime thriller. The freshman upset top seed and favorite Thunder Ridge's Kaden Ramos, who won at 98 pounds a year ago.
He jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first round before Ramos came storming back. But White never relinquished the lead. He appeared to have it in the bag up 10-9 with under 10 seconds remaining. However, Ramos was awarded a point after White was called for stalling just a few seconds later to force overtime much to the disbelief of White and his coaches.
After neither man was able to score points in the first overtime, the match moved into the second. It's where White slipped out of the clutches of Ramos for an escape point and the shocking victory.
“I’m in disbelief right now,” White said. "It’s awesome. It’s been one of my dreams ever since I was younger, and it finally came through.”
After placing sixth, fifth and second over the last three years, respectively, Morrill finally won the big one. He edged Post Falls' Isaac Jessen 5-3. Jessen beat him 6-2 in the 126-pound final last year.
“I can't even put it into words," Morrill said. "Ever since 52 weeks ago when I was on this stage and I lost, I've been training for this exact moment. It's just great, all the hard work paid off."
Smith, who took third last year, capped it with a 17-8 major decision against Seth Nutting of Lake City.
5A NOTES: Eagle hadn’t produced an individual state champion since 2011. The Mustangs got two Saturday with Joey Madden (98) and Tanner Frothinger (113). ... Borah’s Thomas Miracle won at 126 pounds.