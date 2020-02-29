NAMPA — Abe Turpen came out of nowhere to win a state title two years ago.
The Capital 195-pound senior didn’t surprise anyone at the Idaho state wrestling championships Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
He became the first person in program history to win three state championships with a first-round pin of Rocky Mountain’s Bronson Staley.
“It was awesome man,” Turpen said. “The greatest feeling ever. Better than the first time.”
Turpen was unseeded at state as a sophomore at 195. But that didn’t stop him from walking away with the ultimate prize. That’s where he says his desire to win three started.
However, that didn’t look like it was going to be the case.
In one of the first matches of his junior year, Turpen suffered a third-degree separation in his right shoulder after lifting his opponent up in the air and slamming him on the mat, shoulder first. Turpen was out for four weeks.
He only wrestled a handful of matches before districts. And there he suffered another injury. He injury defaulted in the semifinals after injuring his eye. Turpen and Eagle’s Cortland Hortland collided head first after both were going for a takedown. Turpen got the brunt of it. His right eye immediately swelled shut. So he and his coaches made the decision to forfeit the rest of the way with Turpen’s spot at state already guaranteed.
He finished seventh and was unseeded at state as a result.
But all of that didn’t matter. He won it again.
Thankfully, there were no hiccups this season and that included Saturday’s final. He nearly pinned Staley in 12 seconds. But put him away with 49 seconds left to spare in the opening period to etch his name in the record books.
Charley Hastriter (220) also won a state title for the Eagles. The junior, who finished third last year, beat Logan George of Highland 6-3. It capped a year that saw him also win Rollie Lane on his way to being named the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
MERIDIAN GOES 3 FOR 3 IN FINALS: Until this year, the Warriors hadn’t won a District III Championship since 1999.
It rode that momentum to the tune of three individual state championships and a third-place trophy with 196 points behind only Highland (209) and Post Falls, which won its third consecutive championship with 213.
Meridian has Cade White (120), Breyden Morrill (132) and Kaleb Smith (170) to thank for that.
White started it out with an 11-10 upset win over favorite Thunder Ridge’s Kaden Ramos, who won at 98 pounds last year.
Morrill, who had placed at state three times before, avenged last year’s 126-pound final loss to Post Falls’ Isaac Jessen 5-3.
“I’m just grateful for having an amazing team that makes me want to get better,” Morrill said. “It made me want to get better every day.”
Smith, who took third last year, capped it with a 17-8 major decision against Seth Nutting of Lake City.
5A NOTES: Eagle hadn’t produced an individual state champion since 2011. The Mustangs got two Saturday with Joey Madden (98) and Tanner Frothinger (113). ... Borah’s Thomas Miracle won at 126 pounds.
For more reaction from winners go to idahopress.com.