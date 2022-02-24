BOISE — A year ago, Christopher Martino stood on the floor of the Ford Idaho Center after winning his third state wrestling title and declared that his quest for four began that day.
The culmination of the work and travel the Bishop Kelly senior has put in since that moment takes place this weekend on the opposite end of the state. Martino has a chance to etch his name into Idaho wrestling immortality as he looks for his fourth 4A state title at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
He will be the top-seed in the 132-pound bracket after winning at 126 as a junior, 106 as a sophomore and 98 in his freshman season.
“I’m just trying to enjoy it,” Martino said about this weekend’s championship. “It’s the last time I’m ever going to get to wrestle in high school.”
Coming into this weekend, 31 wrestlers in Idaho High School Athletic Association history have completed a four-sweep at the state tournament. Martino is one of five wrestlers to have a chance to add his name to the list this weekend. Martino beat one of the other four earlier this year. In the finals of the Rollie Lane Invitational, he took a 9-4 decision over New Plymouth’s Kyle Rice, who is going for his fourth title at 138 in the 2A Tournament.
Already the first in school history to win three state titles, Martino can further cement his place as most decorated wrestler in program history, at least for now.
His younger brother, Matthew Martino, is a freshman and top seed at 113. The younger Martino beat defending state champion Simon Luna, of Nampa, via an 11-1 major decision last week in the District III championship match.
While the older Martino, who has signed to wrestle at Princeton University next season, hasn’t really thought of this weekend as a passing the torch moment, he believes that Matthew is capable of accomplishing a lot over the next four years.
“I think he’s ready to make a statement that he’s more than my brother,” said Christopher Martino. “He’s a really good wrestler on his own.”
While names like Nampa and Meridian have historically been cited as the standard for wrestling in the Treasure Valley, with names like Columbia, Caldwell, Kuna and New Plymouth joining the list over the last decade, Bishop Kelly doesn’t have as much name recognition when it comes to wrestling.
At least not yet, coach Manny Ybarra said. The coach is hopeful that Martino’s legacy can help the program continue to grow.
The Knights have had a handful of state champions over the years, but never two in the same season. Their last state champion, before Martino, was Kash Anderson, who won the 195 title in 2018, his junior year. As a senior, during Martino’s freshman season, Anderson finished second.
“I started here seven or eight years ago, and I’ve been head coach going on four years,” Ybarra said. “We’ve grown from ground zero to where we are now. It started a little bit with Kash Anderson, when he was a senior and then Christopher Martino being a freshman, and that bled into a culture of being dominant. Now we’re looking pretty good.”
Coming into Martino’s freshman season, Ybarra knew he had a special wrestler on his hand. The coach’s relationship with Martino goes back nearly a full decade to when Martino was wrestling with the Team Bullcatcher Club, which Ybarra was volunteering with.
By the time Martino entered high school, he had already won multiple state tournaments and was placing at national tournaments. But Ybarra made sure to keep his young wrestler focused on the task at hand and prevent him from getting ahead of himself. Instead of focusing on winning four titles, they took it one year at a time.
“We knew that he was something else, something different, and could possibly be a four-timer,” Ybarra said. “But you don’t want to put that on somebody from the get go. So, it was all about getting that first one and focusing on that, then getting the second one and taking steps toward that. But we knew it was definitely a goal of his.”
So, it shouldn’t have come as that big of a surprise when he turned his focus to title No. 4 immediately after winning the state title as a junior. But the state title wasn’t the only goal he had for his senior year. Because of COVID-19, Martino wasn’t able to compete in any tournament outside of Idaho last season. This year, both him and Matthew got invitations to compete at the Walsh Jesuit Ironman, an invitational in Ohio which is one of the top three in-season high school wrestling tournaments in the country.
At that tournament he wrestled against future wrestlers at Virginia Tech, Kent State and Army West Point. He suffered his only three losses of the season at the tournament, but still came away with a sixth-place finish, gaining valuable experience against some of the toughest competition in the nation.
“It was just about being able to wrestle in close matches,” Martino said. “Sometimes in Idaho I only get one or two matches that push me each year. I went there and I got seven matches like that. It just really built my confidence to know I can hang in the battle and stay tough all the time.”