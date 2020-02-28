NAMPA — Christopher Martino didn’t need any more motivation.
The Bishop Kelly 106-pound sophomore is already trying to become the first person in program history to win multiple state titles and will have to do so in the same building where one of his goals was dashed.
But then the seedings came out on Monday.
Despite being a defending state champion, winning the 4A District III Tournament for the second year in a row and coming in with the best record (37-2) in his bracket, he was seeded second.
The kid in front of him — Nampa’s Simon Albe Lune — had four more losses and didn’t even make the district final.
“I feel slighted a little bit,” Martino said. “But it’s not a big deal because seeds don’t matter too much. The two best guys are going to be in the final. So it’s just about being one of those guys.”
It's pretty clear Martino is well on his way to being one of those “guys” following Day 1 of the Idaho state wrestling championships Friday at the Ford Idaho Center. He cruised into the semifinals with a pair of pins. He will face Kuna's Anderson White at about 9 a.m. Saturday.
“The only way that someone’s going to beat Christopher, is if they try to stall him out and keep it close, because he’s pound for pound the best wrestler in the state,” Bishop Kelly coach Manny Ybarra said.
Martino didn’t waste any time making that argument. Wood River’s Isaac Gonzalez found that out firsthand.
Martino took him down in less than 15 seconds and he was on his back before the time clock even hit the 30-second mark. Gonzalez then spent most of the rest of the round fighting off his back. Martino finally got the pin at the 1-minute, 43-second mark of the first period.
He had a more difficult time in the quarterfinals against Minico's Hernan Dominguez, but not by much.
Martino scored his first points on a single-leg takedown 25 seconds in before getting some back points for a 5-0 lead after the first period. The lead then ballooned to 11-1 by the end of round two. Martino put Dominguez away with 59 seconds left to spare in the bout.
“The first day was all about not looking too far ahead and just focusing on one match at a time,” Martino said. “It was just about setting up my takedown, moving their feet especially and then mentally just not putting too much pressure on myself.”
Friday’s results are just the latest example of what he’s been doing for years now — since the age of 4, in fact.
He was a six-time junior national champion in both freestyle and Greco-Roman, an All-American at Reno Tournament of Champions and a gold medalist in freestyle at the 2017 Pan-American Games in Santiago, Chile — all before his arrival at Bishop Kelly last year.
Martino didn’t disappoint once he got there.
He finished 42-1 on his way to winning the 4A 98-pound state title with an 11-2 decision over Columbia’s Simon Graeber in the finals. It made him the first freshman ever to win a state championship at Bishop Kelly.
His lone blemish that year was a loss to Kaden Ramos of Thunder Ridge in the 98-pound final at the Rollie Lane Invitational. Martino was pinned in the first round after defeating him earlier in the year at Buck’s Bags and on multiple occasions in freestyle and Greco-Roman.
“I just kind of went back into a backroom they have there,” Martino said. “I just took a few minutes and thought about it a little bit and then went back up to the stands, got my award and then it was on to the next tournament.
“It’s just the experience. I’ll go to a national tournament and I’ll lose fairly early, and my dad or one of my other coaches will be there and say, ‘Alright, go get third, that’s the best you can do.’ So it’s just remembering that you just have to look forward.”
But Martino went through it again at this year's Rollie Lane in January.
He was once again the top seed and pinned his way to the semifinals. However, Martino suffered a crushing 2-1 loss to eventual winner Roddy Romero from Post Falls. Martino then got caught in a head and arm by Albe Luna and was pinned 11 seconds into the second period. It’s the reason why Albe Luna was seeded ahead of him at state.
Martino had to settle for fifth place at Rollie Lane.
“It’s not that he was wrestling bad, it was just a bad day,” Ybarra said. “Everybody has them. And that one happened to be that day.”
Ybarra was right.
Those remain Martino’s only two losses.
And it's part of the reason why Ybarra made him a team captain as just a sophomore.
"Bouncing back and not being fazed by big-time losses like that is very important," Ybarra said. "Flushing what happened last match and moving onto the next, it's hard to do and not many people can. So he leads by example by showing that mental ability."
Martino went undefeated in duals at Buck’s Bags (Capital High) and River City in Post Falls.
He’s claimed titles at tournaments like Tiger-Grizz in Idaho Falls and at La Grande’s (Oregon) Muilenburg where he won at 113.
“To be honest, I was a little nervous about it. I didn’t want to get hurt or anything because that’s a possibility when you’re giving up that much weight,” Martino said. “But once I weighed in, I thought, ‘It doesn’t matter now. I got this competition in front of me and I’m gonna go get it.’”
And the only thing that’s left, is winning another state title — for now.
“The goal is to be the first two-, three-, four-time state champ,” Martino said. “Winning once, even as a freshman, is one step. But I want to keep taking those steps.”
NOTES: New Plymouth is in position to win the first team title in program history at 2A. The Pilgrims are in second place with 100 points — 24 behind five-time defending champion Ririe. … In 3A, Weiser sits in fourth with 89.5 points. South Fremont leads with 124.5 points. … At 4A, defending state champion Kuna is second with 98 points. Columbia is right behind with 96.5. Century leads at 103 points. … In 5A, Meridian is in second with 116 points, ahead of two-time reigning state champion Post Falls, which has 103. Highland leads with 123.