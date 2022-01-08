NAMPA — The annual Rollie Lane Invitational brings a little “Hoosiers’’ to Idaho’s sport of wrestling.
You know, little Hickory vs. mighty South Bend Central, wrestling style. Classifications be damned.
“There are multiple aspects to the Rollie Lane, one being this is the closest look at the best in all classifications, 5A to 2A, coming here competing against each other,’’ said tournament director and Columbia coach Todd Cady of the 21st annual event. “For instance, at 132 (pounds), you’ve got state champion Kyle Rice from 2A New Plymouth facing off against Christopher Martineau of 4A Bishop Kelly, both three-time state champs. That’s just one example of the best facing off against the best. That’s one reason the Rollie Lane is so special.’’
All eyes were on the Martineau-Rice matchup early in Saturday’s finals with Martineau earning bragging rights after the 9-4 decision.
“I’ve been trying to win this for four years so I’m very pleased,’’ Martineau said. “He’s one of my training partners so we know each other pretty good. I was just trying to stay in position today and I think I was able to do that.’’
Along with the 75 teams entered (down due to coronavirus and travel conditions), from seven western States, making the Rollie Lane what it is, the event features girls wrestling for the third year with 52 teams competing. Girls wrestling was sanctioned this year for the first time by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
Caldwell’s Marissa Jimenez continued her dominance at the Rollie Lane, pinning Minico’s Frankie Graham in the second round for her third Invitational title — and all with a smile.
“I told her to do that. I told her to enjoy herself out there,’’ Cougars coach Jeff Kloetzer said of his senior’s grin while registering the pin. “The thing about Marissa, she puts the time in. She’s come a long way just because how much she loves to wrestle. I’m very happy for her.’’
“I’m just doing what I enjoy, I love being out there,’’ Jimenez said. “I like being able to work on things that I can improve on, I like that, and to see things work in tournaments is great.
“I’m excited for state, not just for me but for other women growing up.’’
Montana’s Flathead High took all the hardware on both sides of the team totals, the boys outpointing defending Rollie Lane champion Meridian 231 to 206 while the girls edged Eagle 101-98.
Other local winners on the girls’ side were Mia Furman of Rocky Mountain at 138 pounds and Nampa’s Christina Padilla at 182.
Local boys' winners were Matthew Martineau of Bishop Kelly at 113; Tanner Frothinger of Eagle at 120; Jason Mara of Meridian at 138; Fruitland’s Seth Glenn at 160; Carson Gooley of Meridian at 195; and Columbia’s Nico Rodriquez capped off the two days of action with an electric double-overtime victory over Borah’s Aden Attao at 285.
“The way it played out with Nico winning that last match, it was kind of a perfect sum-up of the tournament. For our guy to go out and beat an All-American like that, I couldn’t be happier. He really competed out there,’’ said Cady. “I loved this whole weekend. This was the best Rollie Lane by far. From the wrestlers, the officials, the referees, the coaches, the crowds .... It was just all-and-all one great weekend. I loved it.’’
Tournament coaches voted on outstanding wrestlers with Rodriquez taking heavyweight honors and Martineau the light weights winner while Jimenez won the light weight honor and Furman the heavy weight on the girl’s side. Official Jake Hersal was voted the event’s top referee.
ROLLIE LANE
Team scoring
Boys
1. Flathead (Montana) 231; 2. Meridian 206; 3. Coeur d'Alene 152; 4. Crook County (Oregon) 148; 5. Post Falls 129; 6. Minico 127.5; 7. Columbia 118; 8. tie, Caldwell and New Plymouth 116. 10. Wasatch (Utah) 111.
Individual finals
98: Jackson (Redmond d. Christian Kelly (Coeur d'Alene) 2-0. 106: Burton (American Falls) d. Beard (Central Valley), 5-3. 113: M. Martino (Bishop Kelly) md. Eck (Thunder Ridge) 13-3. 120: Frothinger (Eagle) p. Barnhart (Post Falls). 126: Neiwert (Gonzaga Prep) d. Graeber (Columbia) 6-3. 132: C. Martino (BK) d. Rice (New Plymouth) 9-4. 138: Mara (Meridian) d. Cline (Orting) 7-4. 145: Nadeau (Flathead) md. Dowing (Redmond) 11-3. 152: Gillette (Gooding) p. Lake (Flat), 3:32. 160: Glenn (Sherwood) d. Watson (Centennial) 3-2. 170: Poe-Hatten (Flat) d. Guilio (CdA) 6-3. 182: Youso (Flat) p. Arthur (Minico) 1:24. 195: Gooley (Mer) d. Solis (Crook County) 12-6. 220: Henderson (Silverton) d. Jones (Mountain View) 5-2. Hwt: Rodriguez (Col) d. Attao (Borah) 5-3.
Girls
Individual finals
106: Cruz (Minico) p. Dillow (AF) 5:40. 113: Zimmerman (Moscow) p. Beck (Grangeville) 1:11. 120: Ward (McQueen) p. Halverson (Flathead) 2:53. 126: Randles (CdA) p. Wieber (Eagle) 2:23. 132: Jimenez (Caldwell) p. Graham (Min) 4:20. 138: Furman (Rocky Mountain) p. Cooke (Reed) :22. 145: Brown (CdA) p. Allison (La Pine) :41. 160: Boyle (Thunder Ridge) p. Campbell (Col) 3:20. 182: Padilla (Nampa) injury default over Woods (Eagle).