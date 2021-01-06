The Rollie Lane Invitational is considered, at least for Treasure Valley teams, the unofficial start of the high school wrestling season.
Wrestlers have survived Thanksgiving and Christmas and now turn their attention to some of the highest caliber competition around. Even during a pandemic, Rollie Lane is expected to be tightly contested.
The tournament will have no out-of-state teams. As of Wednesday, about 50 teams from the most northern tip of Idaho, Bonners Ferry, to southeastern Idaho will be on hand Friday and Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center. No teams from the Boise School District are entered.
The tourney will feature three tournaments in one. Along with the featured tourney will be a 10-weight division girls tournament and a junior varsity tournament.
"We're missing 23 out-of-state teams this year (because of the pandemic)," tournament director and Columbia coach Todd Cady said.
Cady is disappointed spectators aren't allowed.
“It's a shame,” Cady said. “Also from a revenue standpoint. It's such an awesome event and wrestling fans are so passionate. It's too bad not to have that energy in the arena. Needless to say volunteers have come out of the wood work this year.”
Kuna is the defending champ. The Kavemen won their first Rollie Lane title in school history last year, beating 5A power Post Falls.
Kuna returns three state champions off a team that cruised to the State 4A title for a second straight year. Now the Kavemen are in the 5A classification. While it's proving to be a big step up for some of its athletic programs, the wrestling team should fare just fine.
Cady said Meridian is the favorite. The Warriors have beefed up their lineup with out-of-state transfers.
“This tournament will come down to your star power and Meridian has a few more that will score points,” Cady said.
The tournament can be watched on www.trackwrestling.com. The fee to watch all three tournaments is $19.99, Cady said, and $12.99 for just one tournament.
NAMES TO WATCH
There are 17 returning state champs in the Treasure Valley.
They are: 5A – Michael Mitchell, Dante Roggie and Preston Owens of Kuna; Charley Hastriter of Capital; Cade White and Kaleb Smith of Meridian; and Joey Madden and Tanner Frothinger of Eagle. 4A – Nico Rodriguez of Columbia; Dedrick Navarro of Nampa; Christopher Martino of Bishop Kelly; Hunter Bidelman of Caldwell; and Layne Dalton of Emmett. 3A – Ezra Clemens of Fruitland. 2A – Kyle Rice, Joel Campbell and Trent Myers of New Plymouth.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR
Here are important dates on the wrestling calendar.
5A District III tournament, Feb. 19-20 at Borah.
4A District III tournament, Feb. 19-20 at Caldwell.
3A District III tournament, Feb. 20 at McCall-Donnelly.
2A District III tournament, Feb. 20 at Melba.
State tournament, Feb. 26-27 at Ford Idaho Center.
HOW THEY RANK
Idahosports.com in conjunction with coaches statewide are producing weekly rankings.
Here are this week's rankings: 5A – 1. Meridian (2 first-place votes), 22 points; 2. Post Falls (3), 20; 3. Coeur d'Alene, 10; 4. Kuna, 4; 5. Highland, 3. 4A – 1. Century (1), 18; 2., tie, Jerome (1), 14 and Nampa (2), 14; 4. Columbia (1), 8; 5. Blackfoot, 7. 3A – 1. South Fremont (3), 23; 2. Snake River, 18; 3. American Falls (1), 13; 4. Buhl (1), 11; 5. Weiser, 7. 2A/1A – 1. New Plymouth (3), 24; 2. Declo (2), 21; 3. Ririe (1), 15; 4. Malad, 13; 5. Grace, 9.
DEFENDING CHAMPS
Here are the defending team champs: 5A – Post Falls; 4A – Kuna (now in 5A); 3A – South Fremont; 2A/1A – Ririe.
Meridian is the favorite to capture the 5A title. Century, Jerome and Nampa are expected to challenge for the 4A title. New Plymouth, runner-up a year ago in 2A, is expected to contend for the title.